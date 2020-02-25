Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.

The size of the event, which was held at Victoria Country Club, allowed for Canyons to also enter a ‘B team’ in the event. From that grouping came a two-under-par round of 70 by freshman Axel Einan who finished the day tied with Kyler Sargent of Mt. San Jacinto and Chris Chomyn of Reedley College. The trio shared medalist honors.

Despite that outstanding round, Einan’s score did not factor into the final Canyons tally.

COC sophomore Jules Lavigne and freshman Felix Schrott both finished the event with one-under rounds of 71 to tie for fourth in the individual standings.

Freshman Hugo Amsallem (73), Nobuhiko Wakaari (74) and Matty Wilson (74) were the final three to score for the Cougars. Chayan Duha (75) was just one shot behind but had his score dropped from the final count.

Canyons (363) was able to outlast second place Reedley College (369). Next, it was Mt. San Antonio (376), Cypress (376) and Irvine Valley College) sharing the third place spot.

Palomar College (381) was sixth followed by the Canyons ‘B team’ at 383 in seventh place. Conference rival Santa Barbara City College (384) tied with event host Riverside City (384) and Mt. JAC (384) for eighth.

Canyons, the defending state champions, improved to 36-0 on the season, having won each of its first four events.

In COC’s ‘B team’ grouping Einan was joined by Blake Schneiter (77), Ryan Crema (78), Shuya Hagiwara (78) and Matthew Bedford (80) as scoring players. Jack Greene (83) also competed but had his score dropped.

The Cougars return to Western State Conference (WSC) play on Monday, March 2, at Bakersfield Country Club. Competition is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

Team Scores

1. Canyons A (363) 2. Reedley (369) 3. Mt. SAC (376) / Cypress (376) / Irvine Valley (376) 6. Palomar (381) 7. Canyons B (383) 8. Santa Barbara (384) / Riverside (384) / Mt. JAC (384) 11. Saddleback (388) 12. Desert (398) 13. Orange Coast (400) 14. Bakersfield (413) 15. Cuyamaca (416) 16. Victor Valley (434)

Canyons Individual Scores

Axel Einan (70) – Tie Medalist; Jules Lavigne (71) – Tie Fourth; Felix Schrott (71) – Tie Fourth; Hugo Amsallem (73); Matty Wilson (74); Nobuhiko Wakaari (74); Chayan Duha (75); Blake Schneiter (77); Ryan Crema (78); Shuya Hagiwara (78); Matt Bedford (80); Jack Green (83)