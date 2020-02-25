[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 25
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational
| Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020
Canyons Golf

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.

The size of the event, which was held at Victoria Country Club, allowed for Canyons to also enter a ‘B team’ in the event. From that grouping came a two-under-par round of 70 by freshman Axel Einan who finished the day tied with Kyler Sargent of Mt. San Jacinto and Chris Chomyn of Reedley College. The trio shared medalist honors.

Despite that outstanding round, Einan’s score did not factor into the final Canyons tally.

COC sophomore Jules Lavigne and freshman Felix Schrott both finished the event with one-under rounds of 71 to tie for fourth in the individual standings.

Freshman Hugo Amsallem (73), Nobuhiko Wakaari (74) and Matty Wilson (74) were the final three to score for the Cougars. Chayan Duha (75) was just one shot behind but had his score dropped from the final count.

Canyons (363) was able to outlast second place Reedley College (369). Next, it was Mt. San Antonio (376), Cypress (376) and Irvine Valley College) sharing the third place spot.

Palomar College (381) was sixth followed by the Canyons ‘B team’ at 383 in seventh place. Conference rival Santa Barbara City College (384) tied with event host Riverside City (384) and Mt. JAC (384) for eighth.

Canyons, the defending state champions, improved to 36-0 on the season, having won each of its first four events.

In COC’s ‘B team’ grouping Einan was joined by Blake Schneiter (77), Ryan Crema (78), Shuya Hagiwara (78) and Matthew Bedford (80) as scoring players. Jack Greene (83) also competed but had his score dropped.

The Cougars return to Western State Conference (WSC) play on Monday, March 2, at Bakersfield Country Club. Competition is slated to begin at 11 a.m.

Team Scores
1. Canyons A (363) 2. Reedley (369) 3. Mt. SAC (376) / Cypress (376) / Irvine Valley (376) 6. Palomar (381) 7. Canyons B (383) 8. Santa Barbara (384) / Riverside (384) / Mt. JAC (384) 11. Saddleback (388) 12. Desert (398) 13. Orange Coast (400) 14. Bakersfield (413) 15. Cuyamaca (416) 16. Victor Valley (434)

Canyons Individual Scores
Axel Einan (70) – Tie Medalist; Jules Lavigne (71) – Tie Fourth; Felix Schrott (71) – Tie Fourth; Hugo Amsallem (73); Matty Wilson (74); Nobuhiko Wakaari (74); Chayan Duha (75); Blake Schneiter (77); Ryan Crema (78); Shuya Hagiwara (78); Matt Bedford (80); Jack Green (83)
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Sheriff’s Seek Additional Victims
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Valencia man for investigation of attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Sheriff’s Seek Additional Victims
Phase 1 of Needham Ranch Buildings Complete
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Tuesday that construction has been completed on all three buildings in the phase 1A of The Center at Needham Ranch, which is part of the first phase of a larger 252 acre, fully entitled site in Santa Clarita.
Phase 1 of Needham Ranch Buildings Complete
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail
As Election Day approaches, the city of Santa Clarita wants residents to be aware that Vote by Mail ballots are a convenient and cost-effective option.
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Vote by Mail
March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Formerly the "Career Fair," the CalArts Opportunities Festival (Opp Fest) now includes employers offering a wide range of professional opportunities for CalArts students and alumnx such as internships, full-time, part-time, freelance, project-based and volunteer opportunities.
March 11: CalArts Opportunities Festival
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
Two electrical vault fires broke out late Tuesday morning, resulting in a rapid response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country
City Council Expected to Vote on Proposed Orchard Village Project’s Final Map
The discussion for a proposed Orchard Village medical building development returns to City Hall on Tuesday as the City Council is expected to vote on the project’s final map.
City Council Expected to Vote on Proposed Orchard Village Project’s Final Map
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
A group of young adults were mistaken for being potential kidnappers in Castaic Monday.
Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers
March 12: Santa Clarita Hiring Spree & Community Resource Fair 2020
The Los Angeles County Office of Education in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will sponsor the Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 to employ hundreds of members of the Santa Clarita Valley community including; youth, veterans, individual with disabilities, CalWORKS participants and unemployed adults.
March 12: Santa Clarita Hiring Spree & Community Resource Fair 2020
Thousands Gather to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to commemorate NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains last month.
Thousands Gather to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Today in SCV History (Feb. 25)
1936 - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [story]
Modern Times scene
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Corazon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘NCIS’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of shows and films now in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 24-March 1, 2020.
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Corazon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘NCIS’
Santa Clarita Library Names ‘Gods of Jade and Shadow’ Book of 2020
Santa Clarita Public Library officials are excited to announce the book selection for 2020 is “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by award-winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Santa Clarita Library Names ‘Gods of Jade and Shadow’ Book of 2020
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
HOPE Theatre Arts will stage four performances of "The Amish Project," written by Jessica Dickey, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 10 and 11.
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
SCV Water requested its customers to refrain from irrigating from February 18-22 to accommodate annual maintenance on infrastructure at Castaic Lake and received an outstanding public response, the agency reported Monday.
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
A brush fire near Lost Creek Road in Saugus prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Monday afternoon.
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) on Monday announced the introduction of Senate Constitutional Amendment 9, or SCA 9, the "Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act," calling for a two-year budget cycle.
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita Valley residents to make healthy food choices.
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
Vanessa Bryant Sues ’Copter Owner Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Others
As thousands gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.
Vanessa Bryant Sues ’Copter Owner Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Others
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week": Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
