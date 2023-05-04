Cougars Take On Orange Coast College in Postseason Play

For the second time in as many seasons, College of the Canyons will play in the postseason with a three-game series at Orange Coast College on the docket.

No. 19 Canyons (22-16, 13-8) will be on the road to face No. 6 Orange Coast College (25-14, 11-10) in a best-of-three series beginning Friday, May 5. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6. If necessary, a third game would take place at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Canyons finished the regular season third in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division standings behind conference champions Glendale College (29-11, 18-3) and second-place L.A. Valley (23-17, 14-7).

The Cougars lost three of their final four games down the stretch but emerged victorious in a 12-10 final score vs. Citrus in the regular season finale at Cougar Field.

Orange Coast also dropped three of its last four contests before defeating Cypress 10-9 on the road to close out the regular season. The Pirates finished fifth in the competitive Orange Empire Conference (OEC) behind co-conference champions Saddleback (29-10, 15-6) and Riverside City College (28-11, 15-6).

Canyons and Orange Coast were scheduled for a two-game home/away series back in February, but saw those dates reduced to one game due to inclement weather. The Pirates won that game 10-8 back on Feb. 28 in Costa Mesa.

The full schedule of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Playoff matchups is listed here.

The 2023 CCCAA State Championship tournament will be held May 27-29 at Folsom Lake College.

