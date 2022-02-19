header image

1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
| Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

OXNARD — Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons men’s golf topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.

Amsallem’s one-under-par round of 71 tied with Blake Keesey of Bakersfield College for tournament medalist honors. Amsallem also earned medalist honors at the Western State opener at Valencia Country Club a week ago.

As a team, Canyons put together a five-player score of 370 with the combination of Amsallem, Magnus Hansen, Leo Cheng, Braden Threlkeld, Kieran Bye and Paul Hautbourg

That placed the Cougars well ahead of second-place Ventura at 391 and Bakersfield in third at 396.

Glendale (401) and Santa Barbara City College (402) were also in contention for the third-place spot for most of the day.

Hansen finished his day third in the individual standings with a round of 73. The freshman from Denmark now placed third in each of the first three events this season.

Cheng tied for the No. 4 spot with three other players at a score of 74. He continues to check in among the top finishers each week, taking third and fourth in back-to-back weeks.

Hautbourg was eighth in the standings at 75, tying with Cortez Herrera of Citrus College. Hautbourg had earned medalist honors at the two-day Pt. Conception Open to begin the season, but did not appear at the WSC event on Feb. 7.

Threlkeld was the final scoring player for Canyons at 77 placing him just outside the top-10 in a four-way tie for 11th place.

Bye has his score of 83 scratched from the final tally but still ranked within the top-20 of the individual field.

Final Team Scores
1. Canyons (330) 2. Ventura (391) 3. Bakersfield (396) 4. Glendale (401) 5. SBCC (402) 6. Citrus (413) 7. Allan Hancock (419) 8. Antelope Valley (461).

Canyons Individual Scores
Hugo Amsallem (71-T-medalist); Magnus Hansen (73-Third); Leo Cheng (74 T-Fourth); Paul Hautbourg (75 T-Eighth); Braden Threlkeld (77 T-11th); Kieran Bye (83).

Top 15 Field Individual Standings

1. 71 — Hugo Amsallem (COC); 71 – Blake Keesey (BC)

3. 73 — Magnus Hansen (COC)

4. 74 — Leo Cheng (COC); Nick Burns (VC); Nathaniel Frink (GCC); John Dearth (Citrus)

8. 75 — Paul Hautbourg (COC); Cortez Herrera (Citrus)

10. 76 — Steen Zeman (VC)

11. 77 — Braden Threlkeld (COC); Gabe Morman (SBCC); Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC)

14. 78 — Octavio Romero (BC)

15. 79 — Matthew Stinnett (BC)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department here.

Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1

Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura

Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist

Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
College of the Canyons opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.
FULL STORY...

TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor

TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor
Friday, Feb 11, 2022
The Master's University has inducted three former Mustangs, Emily Pedersen Bruton, Ryan Zamroz and Erin Perperoglou Buescher. into the Athletics Hall of Honor on Jan. 29.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
Share your thoughts on how to strengthen Los Angeles County's workforce system. The new Economic and Workforce Development Branch is hosting public virtual stakeholder input sessions until March 2 and is seeking input from the business community.
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a conference call with legal counsel regarding pending litigation.
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local non-profit Bridge to Home for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
(CN) — On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health officials laid out the framework for the future of how the state will respond to COVID-19 — not for the next few weeks, but for the next few years.
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
Judge Upholds Interim Protections for Joshua Tree
(CN) — A California judge on Wednesday rebuffed an attempt by a group of business organizations to prevent the western Joshua tree from being included on the state's list of endangered species.
Judge Upholds Interim Protections for Joshua Tree
CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Even as the World Health Organization was declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves said the virus’s spread in Los Angeles County was already leaving clues for understanding how such diseases might travel from neighborhood to neighborhood in the future.
CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Darren Carter, aka "The Party Starter," will appear Saturday Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at J.R.'s Comedy Club in Valencia.
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, business owner, and community organizer Sandra Hahn has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
AFC Urgent Care is now offering Rapid PCR, Antigen and NAAT COVID-19 testing.
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 67 additional deaths and 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landmark $1.1 billion Clean California initiative, Caltrans is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system – including 17 beautification and safety-related projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. 
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, Feb 22, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Tuesday
