Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

OXNARD — Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons men’s golf topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.

Amsallem’s one-under-par round of 71 tied with Blake Keesey of Bakersfield College for tournament medalist honors. Amsallem also earned medalist honors at the Western State opener at Valencia Country Club a week ago.

As a team, Canyons put together a five-player score of 370 with the combination of Amsallem, Magnus Hansen, Leo Cheng, Braden Threlkeld, Kieran Bye and Paul Hautbourg

That placed the Cougars well ahead of second-place Ventura at 391 and Bakersfield in third at 396.

Glendale (401) and Santa Barbara City College (402) were also in contention for the third-place spot for most of the day.

Hansen finished his day third in the individual standings with a round of 73. The freshman from Denmark now placed third in each of the first three events this season.

Cheng tied for the No. 4 spot with three other players at a score of 74. He continues to check in among the top finishers each week, taking third and fourth in back-to-back weeks.

Hautbourg was eighth in the standings at 75, tying with Cortez Herrera of Citrus College. Hautbourg had earned medalist honors at the two-day Pt. Conception Open to begin the season, but did not appear at the WSC event on Feb. 7.

Threlkeld was the final scoring player for Canyons at 77 placing him just outside the top-10 in a four-way tie for 11th place.

Bye has his score of 83 scratched from the final tally but still ranked within the top-20 of the individual field.

Final Team Scores

1. Canyons (330) 2. Ventura (391) 3. Bakersfield (396) 4. Glendale (401) 5. SBCC (402) 6. Citrus (413) 7. Allan Hancock (419) 8. Antelope Valley (461).

Canyons Individual Scores

Hugo Amsallem (71-T-medalist); Magnus Hansen (73-Third); Leo Cheng (74 T-Fourth); Paul Hautbourg (75 T-Eighth); Braden Threlkeld (77 T-11th); Kieran Bye (83).

Top 15 Field Individual Standings

1. 71 — Hugo Amsallem (COC); 71 – Blake Keesey (BC)

3. 73 — Magnus Hansen (COC)

4. 74 — Leo Cheng (COC); Nick Burns (VC); Nathaniel Frink (GCC); John Dearth (Citrus)

8. 75 — Paul Hautbourg (COC); Cortez Herrera (Citrus)

10. 76 — Steen Zeman (VC)

11. 77 — Braden Threlkeld (COC); Gabe Morman (SBCC); Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC)

14. 78 — Octavio Romero (BC)

15. 79 — Matthew Stinnett (BC)

