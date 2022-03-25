Cougars Turn In Personal Bests at APU Franson Classic

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons competed at the Azusa Pacific University Franson Classic track and field meet on March 19, gaining another chance to compete against student-athletes from four-year schools with several Cougars posting personal-best marks and times.

COC freshman Milca Osorio ran her personal best in the 1500m (5:03), just 10 seconds shy of the California Community College Athlete Association state qualifying time. Maylani Perez also established a personal record of (5:55.79) in the same event.

Simone Barries made her debut for the Cougars jumping into the competition in the 100h (18.09) and the triple jump events (10.03, 32’11”).

On the men’s side, Tylyn Cook ran in the 100m (11.10) taking 11th in the field of 43 and was also 14th in the 200m (22.55), producing his best time of the season so far. Right behind Cook in the 200m (22.59), Layne Buck finished 15th overall.

Buck also represented Canyons in the long jump event (6.62, 21’8.75″), leaping his furthest yet this season.

Keeping on trend, Javelin thrower Matthew Ballentine threw his best of the season with a mark of (48.51m, 159’2″).

The men’s 4 x 100 relay team (43.47) of Simon Sampson, Kory Bacon, Keyjon Wooten and Cook worked for a sixth-place finish.

Top Performers Women

Milca Osorio – 16th, 800m (2:29.28); 16th 1500m (5:03)

Maylani Perez – 20th, 1500m (5:55.79)

Simone Barries – 21st, 100H (18.09); 14th TJ (10.03m, 32’11”)

Top Performers Men

Tylyn Cook – 11th, 100m (11.10); 14th, 200m (22.55)

Layne Buck – 15th, 200m (22.59); 5th, LJ (6.62, 21’8.75″)

Matthew Ballentine – 6th, JAV (48.51m, 159’2″)

4x100m Relay – Sampson, Bacon, Wooten, and Cook posted a time of 43.79.

Upcoming Schedule

The Cougars are set to attend the UC Riverside Spring Track Classic for decathletes on March 24-25, with both days beginning at 9 a.m. Another group of Cougars will travel to Pasadena City College for a meet that same Friday, starting at 10 a.m. The Cougars will be back competing in conference events on Friday, April 1 at Bakersfield College.

Stay up to date on all this season's action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

