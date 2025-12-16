header image

December 16
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three
| Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025

Canyons men’s basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.

COC freshman Thomas Pickens carried the torch to the tune of 22 points on a 9-of-12 shooting night. He also finished 3-of-4 from three-point territory to help the Cougars finish just under 57 percent from the field for the game.

Seven-foot freshman Craig Irons ended with 12 points and 12 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass, while Dwayne Boston Jr. came away with 13 points and six boards. Julius Washington was the fourth Cougars’ starter to reach double digits with 11 points, five assists and three steals on the defensive end.

Canyons took a 38-32 lead into halftime as Pickens and Irons helped pace a hot opening period for the Cougars, which shot better than 63 percent in the opening session.

Solano was led by reserve Nicko Ignacio who scored 15 in the opening half before ending thins with a game-high 27 points. Carter Miles was next with 16 points and four rebounds.

The Falcons have lost back-to-back games and three of their last four contests.

Canyons will host the 35th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic at Lee Smelser Court on Dec. 29-30. The two-day tourney will also include Santa Barbara City College, Orange Coast College and Mt. San Antonio College in the tourney bracket.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
Allie Miller scored a career-high 23 points and Bella Forker added a career-high 20 as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 72-42 Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.
Monday, Dec 15, 2025
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed undefeated in GSAC play with a 92-82 home win over Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center. 
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
As we complete the second week of Foothill League soccer competition, trends are beginning to show, and Saugus has taken over first place in both the boys and girls leagues.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will host its annual organizational and business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has announced major changes to its kids area, which will be reimagined as Looney Tunes Land
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2026 exhibition schedule for the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
The Greater Lost Angeles Homeless Count (Jan. 20-22) is still in need of volunteers.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Ecommerce 2026 Trends: The New Rules of Winning Online," on Monday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Master's University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men's and women's dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana.
Canyons men's basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.
1902 - Hi Jolly (Hadji Ali), Gen. E.F. Beale's Syrian camel driver, dies at Quartzsite, Ariz. [story]
Hi Jolly's Tomb
The Regular/Organizational Meeting of the Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus District Education Center.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has officially begun a nationwide search for its next Superintendent-President.
Ronni and Shepard Goodman met as students at California State University, Northridge in the 1960s and in the years since, they committed to supporting CSUN and empowering first-generation students to reach their highest aspirations.
Every holiday season, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital employees provide support to local families through the William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Helping Families Program.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement regarding the Terrorist Attack in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work. The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning to Friday, Dec. 19.
Allie Miller scored a career-high 23 points and Bella Forker added a career-high 20 as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 72-42 Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University men's basketball team stayed undefeated in GSAC play with a 92-82 home win over Life Pacific on Saturday, Dec. 13 in The MacArthur Center. 
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 21.
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
1931 - Season's first major storm deposits 9 inches of snow in Newhall, 10 in Saugus [story]
1931 snowfall
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
Come and share your wish lists and take a photo with Santa in his holiday home through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center.
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
