Cougars Win 80-73 at Solano College, Streak Moves to Three

Canyons men’s basketball (6-4) remains unbeaten on its current road trip with wins over College of the Desert and L.A. City College preceding a victory over Solano (3-8) on Dec. 13.

COC freshman Thomas Pickens carried the torch to the tune of 22 points on a 9-of-12 shooting night. He also finished 3-of-4 from three-point territory to help the Cougars finish just under 57 percent from the field for the game.

Seven-foot freshman Craig Irons ended with 12 points and 12 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass, while Dwayne Boston Jr. came away with 13 points and six boards. Julius Washington was the fourth Cougars’ starter to reach double digits with 11 points, five assists and three steals on the defensive end.

Canyons took a 38-32 lead into halftime as Pickens and Irons helped pace a hot opening period for the Cougars, which shot better than 63 percent in the opening session.

Solano was led by reserve Nicko Ignacio who scored 15 in the opening half before ending thins with a game-high 27 points. Carter Miles was next with 16 points and four rebounds.

The Falcons have lost back-to-back games and three of their last four contests.

Canyons will host the 35th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic at Lee Smelser Court on Dec. 29-30. The two-day tourney will also include Santa Barbara City College, Orange Coast College and Mt. San Antonio College in the tourney bracket.

