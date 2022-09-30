Cougars Win Again, Shimoji Medals for Third Straight Week

Motoko Shimoji earned medalist honors for the third straight week and Carla Menendez placed runner-up to help lead the College of the Canyons Women’s Golf Team to a 15-stroke victory over Bakersfield College at the Western State Conference event hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens on Sept. 26.

Shimoji fired a one-over-par round of 73, her lowest score of the season, to lead the field of 32 individuals representing seven schools. She previously won the WSC events hosted by Santa Barbara City College and Citrus College to begin the year.

Menendez was next in the clubhouse for Canyons with her four-over round of 77. The freshman from Málaga, Spain has now finished top-five in the standings in two of three events.

Brooke Maxwell finished tied for ninth place with a score of 94 and Flora Peugnet was 19th overall after finishing her day at 99.

Canyons tallied a four-player score of 342 to easily outpace runner-up Bakersfield (357) and third place SBCC (362). COC, Santa Barbara and Bakersfield have finished in the top three spots in each of the first three conference events. Monday represented the Renegades’ first runner-up result.

Antelope Valley (374), Moorpark (397), Citrus (404) and Allan Hancock College (406) rounded out the field.

The Cougars have a busy week upcoming, first playing in the Western State neutral event at Woodley Lakes Golf Course in Van Nuys on Monday, Oct. 3, before also competing at the conference tournament hosted by Antelope Valley College at Antelope Valley Country Club on Oct. 5. Both of those events are set for an 11 a.m. tee time.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (342) 2. Bakersfield (357) 3. Santa Barbara (362) 4. Antelope Valley (374) 5. Moorpark (397) 6. Citrus (404) 7. Allan Hancock (406)

COC Individual Scores

Motoko Shimoji (73 – medalist); Carla Menendez (76 -2nd); Brooke Maxwell (94-T9th); Flora Peugnet (99-19th);

Field Individual Standings (Top-20)

1 — 73 — Motoko Shimoji (COC)

2 — 76 — Carla Menendez (COC)

3 — 77 — Maci Mills (BC)

4 — 80 — Madison Schafer (AVC)

5 — 83 — Ginger Libby (SBCC)

6 — 84 — Carlee Steven (SBCC); Jaidyn Eldridge (BC)

8 — 89 — Adrianna Rosales (AVC)

9 — 94 — Brooke Maxwell (COC); Devin Middleton (MP)

11 — 95 —Alyssa Barron (CIT); Taylor Eldridge (BC); Sidney Pruett (AHC)

14 — 96 — Erika Oceguera (CIT); Danika Black (AHC)

16 — 97 — Joey Fletcher (SBCC)

17 — 98 — Megan Duncan (SBCC); Samantha Gonzalez (CIT)

19 — 99 — Flora Peugnet (COC)

20 — 101 — Lili Ramos (MP); Danette Schutte (BC); Ayanna Langdale (AVC)

