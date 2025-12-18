Cougars Win Fourth Straight 80-72 at Napa Valley

College of the Canyons men’s basketball won its fourth straight contest in an 80-72 affair at Napa Valley College on Monday afternoon, Dec. 15 as freshman Julius Washington led all scorers with 20 points.

The victory ensured Canyons (7-4) completed its recent four-game string of road games undefeated with successive wins over College of the Desert, L.A. City College, Solano College and Napa (4-8) dating back to Dec. 6.

In all, the Cougars have also emerged victorious in five of their last six games.

Washington’s 20 points came alongside four rebounds, two assists and three steals. He finished the game 7-of-11 from the field and was 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

Dwayne Boston Jr. scored 19 points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds to establish a new season high for the freshman. His two steals on the defensive end helped the Cougars combine for eight in the game.

COC sophomore Donovan Cornelius established a new season-high with 13 points, while Thomas Pickens was next with 11 points. Craig Irons finished the game with 12 boards.

Those rebounding totals helped COC establish a 45-35 rebounding advantage. Both sides shot just under 41 percent for the game.

Canyons took a 35-32 lead into the break and then outscored Napa by a five-point margin down the stretch to preserve that early advantage.

The Cougars will enjoy a brief hiatus before returning home to host the 35th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic at Lee Smelser Court on Dec. 29-30. The two-day tourney will also include Santa Barbara City College, Orange Coast College and Mt. San Antonio College in the tourney bracket.

Canyons and Santa Barbara tip at 3 p.m. in the day one opener with Orange Coast and Mt. SAC scheduled to follow at 5 p.m.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

