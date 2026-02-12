Cougars Win Second Straight, 8-1 at Antelope Valley

College of the Canyons women’s tennis defeated host Antelope Valley College in convincing fashion on Tuesday, Feb. 10, as the Cougars played to an 8-1 victory for the team’s second straight win.

Canyons (2-2, 2-1) swept the three doubles matches to snatch the early momentum, then went on to win five of six singles matches.

The team of Baylee Renfro and Emma Chodur combined for the duo’s first doubles win this season, while the pairing of Michelle Figg and Breana Lemos improved to 3-1 in doubles play. The Cougars’ combination of Lauren Neal and Olivia Snyder also debuted with a doubles win vs. AVC.

Chodur, COC’s No. 1 singles player, remains unbeaten after the freshman’s straight sets victory over Luna Mendez.

Canyons sophomore Baylee Renfro got on the board with her first singles victory of the year coming in the No. 2 position. Lemos won her second straight match playing from the No. 3 spot.

Antelope Valley (1-6, 0-3) won its point with Janaya Medina in the No. 4 singles match.

The Cougars closed things out with victories from Nadia Godoy-Ortega and Olivia Snyder in the final two spots to secure the conference road victory.

Canyons and AVC will meet once more on Tuesday, March 10, to complete the season series.

COC has two more matches scheduled this week, weather permitting.

Western State Conference play continues Thursday, Feb. 12, with a home match vs. Glendale College. That contest will be broadcast to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network.

Canyons is also slated to host American River College at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14.

Doubles

Singles

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...