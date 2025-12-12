Cougars Win Second Straight Road Game, 83-69 at L.A. City

College of the Canyons men’s basketball played to an 83-69 road win at L.A. City College on Wednesday, Dec. 10 as the Cougars received 43 bench points to help secure the win.

The victory was the Cougars’ third across the last four outings and moved Canyons (5-4) above .500 for the second time this season. COC has also won back-to-back road contests during that stretch.

Freshman Thomas Pickens led all scorers with 21 points for the Cougars in a reserve role. That effort was aided by 15 points and eight rebounds from Jeremiah Williams in his 20 minutes off the bench.

Sophomore Wyatt Wilson‘s 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists paced the COC starters, with big man Craig Irons also adding 12 points and five boards. Wilson added four steals on the night.

Canyons took a 44-37 lead into halftime and then built upon that advantage with Pickens and Williams both catching fire down the stretch. Williams finished the second half 5-of-6 from the floor while Pickens drained a pair of three-pointers.

L.A. City (2-9) has dropped back-to-back games. The Cubs had four starters finish in double figures topped by Brayden Fu, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Jaelin Brown also contributed with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cougars forced LACC into committing 20 turnovers. Both teams shot just under 41 percent from the field, however, COC was able to convert on 21-of-25 shots at the foul line. Meanwhile, the Cubs were just 5-of-10 at the charity stripe.

Wednesday’s contest was the second of four consecutive road games for the Cougars. Up next, a trip north to take on Solano College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Canyons will then remain in the region to play Napa Valley College at noon on Monday, Dec. 15.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...