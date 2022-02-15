Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

VENTURA — College of the Canyons women’s tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Feb. 8, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.

Freshman Ashley Villarta earned her first singles win of the season playing in the No. 1 spot. Villarta was able to defeat Hanna Dever 6-3, 6-4.

Lexi Paunovic improved to 2-1 in singles competition with her 6-1, 6-0 victory over Victoria Zegers. All three of Paunovic’s starts have come in the No. 2 spot.

Jennifer Russell was a 7-6, 6-1 winner from the No. 3 spot. The sophomore is now 3-1 on the year and 13-2 for her Cougar career.

Hannah Heiber picked up a singles point for the Cougars with her 6-2, 6-2 win from the No. 5 spot. The victory was the second for Heiber in consecutive weeks.

Canyons also claimed doubles wins from the duos of Villarta/Paunovic and Russell/Hannah to help secure the victory.

The Cougars, 3-2, 3-0, have now won back-to-back WSC matches.

Full results from the match vs. Ventura are included below:

Doubles

1. Villarta/Paunovic (COC) defeats Dever/Nguyen (VC) — 8-1

2. Russell/Hannah (COC) defeats Thompson/Volic (VC) — 8-5

3. Neil/Heiber (COC) loses to Emami/McClain (VC) — 6-8

Singles

1. Ashley Villarta (COC) defeats Hanna Dever (VC) — 6-3, 6-4

2. Lexi Paunovic (COC) defeats Victoria Zegers (VC) — 6-1, 6-0

3. Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Iskra Volic (VC) — 7-6, 6-1

4. Lauren Neal COC) loses to Elizabeth Nguyen (VC) — 6-7, 2-6

5. Hannah Heiber COC) defeats Tonya Thompson (VC) — 6-2, 6-2

6. Lauren Hannah (COC) loses to Alyssa McCLain (VC) — 1-6, 2-6

