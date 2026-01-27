header image

January 27
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Cougs Drop Season-Opening Series vs. Saddleback College
Tuesday, Jan 27, 2026

College of the Canyons baseball lost both games of its home-and-away series vs. Saddleback College as the Cougars and Bobcats continued a now five-year-old tradition of playing on opening day.

Canyons (0-2) scored 13 runs in the opener but fell 14-13 at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday, Jan. 23. The Cougars took a 7-2 lead into the sixth inning before Saddleback (2-0) erupted for 12 runs across the next three frames.

Paul Lizzul produced a two-run single to put the Cougars on the board in the first inning. Later it was Kotaro Kuwatani and Jung Jun Lee able to push across runs in the second to move ahead 5-1.

Liam Ostrom‘s solo home run in the third combined with an RBI sac-fly that plated Reid Farrell that same inning had Canyons adding to the offensive output

COC starter Tyler Hawn tossed the first five and 2/3 innings allowing only single runs in the second and fourth innings. The sophomore out of Castaic High School surrendered back-to-back singles to begin the sixth but nearly pitched his way out of the jam before a two-run double by Saddleback’s Cole Strane opened things up for the Bobcats.

Hawn was relieved by Wesley Yim who was charged for three runs before Ricky Sturm was able to entice the final out, with the Cougars now trailing 8-7

COC responded, however, with RBIs from Farrell and Michael Hogen in the bottom half of the inning to move back ahead at 9-8.

Saddleback added four runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth to round out its scoring. Sturm (0-1) would eventually be charged with the loss.

COC’s Farrell and Hogen went back to work in the eighth with an RBI double and two-run home run, respectively, getting the Cougars back within striking distance at 14-12.

In the ninth Canyons was able to rally for one more run but couldn’t come all the way back.

Farrell finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, a pair of runs and two RBIs. Hogen led with three RBIs. Lee, Ostrom and Travis Van Ness each scored two runs in the game.

Cougars’ Offense Stalls in Game Two

Canyons mustered just one run in Saturday’s series finale in a 9-1 road loss at Saddleback.

Van Ness’ RBI single in the third inning briefly knotted the game at 1-1 before Saddleback scored eight unanswered runs. Lizzul finished 2-for-3 with a walk while Farrell walked twice in the game.

COC starter Kevin Foderaro lasted two and 2/3 innings allowing three runs on three hits and four walks. He took the loss in a game that saw the Cougars use six pitchers.

Canyons has posted a 2-8 regular season record vs. Saddleback over the last five seasons, having played a home-and-away series in each of those years. COC also met Saddleback in the third round of the 2023 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs, losing that series 2-1.

The Cougars next begin a two-game series at Grossmont College on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.

The action then shifts back to Santa Clarita at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, with that game scheduled to be live streamed to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
SCVNews.com