Cougs Fall to Cypress College 86-75

College of the Canyons men’s basketball fell 86-75 to Cypress College at home Friday night, Nov. 21 as the Cougars saw a four-point halftime lead slip away down the stretch.

Canyons (3-4) was led by Julius Washington, who ended the night with 16 points and four assists, while Wyatt Wilson finished with 13 points, five boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

Donovan Cornelius was next for the Cougars with 11 points and Muhammad Butler came off the bench with nine points, two steals a team-high six rebounds.

The Cougars shot nearly 41 percent from the field in the opening half and converted on 18-of-22 foul shots to take a lead into the break. However, COC struggled from long-range going just one of 12 in the second half and finishing just over 21 percent for the game.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities at the charity stripe in a game that saw 58 personal fouls called. A combined three players fouled out of the game, including COC reserves Jeremiah Williams and Jeremiah Fort. Williams finished the night with eight points, two assists and two steals in his eight minutes of action.

Cypress (3-2) featured four starters in double figures with Jack Rivera and Aman Zavahir tying for the game high with 19 each. Michael Wright added 10 points in the second half to help the Chargers outscore COC 51-36 in the period.

Canyons will look to get back in the win column Saturday, Dec. 6, at College of the Desert in the first of four consecutive road games. That contest is set for a 1 p.m. start time.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...