Cougs Men’s Basketball Place Four on All-Western State South Team

College of the Canyons had four players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division honors, its most since the 2017-18 season.

Canyons (15-11, 7-7) finished the 2021-22 campaign tied for third in the Western State, South. Playing with an all-freshman squad, the Cougars won six of their final eight games to narrowly miss the postseason.

The program’s 15 wins were the most since the 2014-15 season.

Included on the list of Canyons postseason awardees are forward Andrew Henderson, point guard Dillon Barrientos, guard Jimmy Galgano and guard Dylan Griffin.

Andrew Henderson / All-Western State, South First Team

Henderson averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while shooting better than 56 percent from the field, in his freshman campaign with the Cougars. His scoring average ranked third in the entire WSC, tops in the WSC, South and 17th in the state. The forward out of Chatsworth High School reached double-digit point totals in all but two games, scoring a season-high 31 points vs. Santa Monica on Feb. 2. His season-high rebounding total of 16 came two days prior vs. Antelope Valley. Defensively, Henderson came away with 34 steals and 42 blocks across 25 games.

Dillon Barrientos / All-Western State, South First Team

Barrientos finished the season averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals for a Cougars squad that finished the year 15-11 overall and 7-7 in conference play. The Hart High School grad started 23 of 25 games and shot better than 50 percent from the floor. Barrientos also recorded a 33.8 percent shooting mark from behind the arc. His scoring total ranked 16th in the WSC and his 3.7 assists each night led the Cougars. During conference play the point guard upped his numbers to 16.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, highlighted by a 26-point performance in the season finale vs. Bakersfield.

Jimmy Galgano / All-Western State, South Honorable Mention

Galgano was the Cougars’s No. 3 scorer at 11.3 points per game. He led COC in three-point shooting at a nearly 44 percent clip. His 5.3 rebounds per game also ranked third on the team. A graduate of Cleveland High School, Galgano played in all 26 games for the Cougars and reached double digits in 16 contests. He netted a season-best 23 points on two occasions and also recorded back-to-back games with five successful three-point attempts.

Dylan Griffin / All-Western State, South Honorable Mention

Griffin was a productive player and high-energy member of the Cougars lineup throughout the 2021-22 campaign. Griffin, who prepped at Palisades High School, played in all 26 games while logging 16 starts. He averaged better than 20 minutes per game and finished the year with totals of 4.5 points per game, 2.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds. Griffin reached his season-high 11 points in back-to-back games vs. Glendale and Antelope Valley to begin conference play.

