Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60

College of the Canyons freshman Lili Martinez scored a game-high 23 points to help push past visiting San Bernardino Valley College 72-60 at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The victory came in the Cougars’ home opener and was the second straight victory for head coach Robin Hester’s squad after beginning the season 0-3.

Canyons (2-3) opened an early 20-13 lead after the first quarter but struggled to keep that pace, eventually trailing 30-29 at the break.

Martinez’ performance came alongside 12 rebounds and three assists. She scored 10 points in the fast-paced first frame, then opened the third quarter with nine points to put COC back in front at 51-47 headed into the final frame.

COC outscored its opponent 21-13 down the stretch while forcing five fourth quarter turnovers and limiting the Wolverines to a 2-of-15 shooting mark in the period.

San Bernardino Valley (1-4) shot just under 27 percent for the game but outrebounded the Cougars 52-46. COC combined to shoot 37.5 percent on the night and converted its free throw attempts at a shade under 63 percent.

Canyons freshman Kathy Artiga finished with 11 points while sophomore Jenny Sanchez scored 10 points in a reserve role. Sanchez also added six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Vivianna Alvarado was next with nine points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench.

Katherine Franco started and was effective throughout with the freshman scoring nine points to go with two boards, a block and a pair of steals on the defensive end.

Freshman Gabriella Valles finished with eight points, four rebounds and two steals in the game.

SBVC was able to stay within striking distance due to the efforts of Maryanne Palacios, who ended the night with 22 points and six rebounds. Destiny Melendez scored 16 points with 12 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Canyons next travels to face Riverside City College (3-4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18.

