Cougs Take Top Three Spots, Win Fifth Straight Western State Event

College of the Canyons remained unbeaten in conference play while Dom De Luca and Hugo Amsallem tied for medalist honors, with Leo Cheng trailing in third place, to lead the Cougars past the eight-team field at Antelope Valley Country Club.

Canyons finished with a five-man score of 373 to outlast runner-up Ventura College at 385. Glendale was third at 402 with Santa Barbara City College next at 408.

De Luca and Amsallem both finished one-over par at 73 for medalist honors.

Leo Cheng ended the day tied for third place at 74.

Jordan Allaire was eighth overall with his round of 76 and Magnus Hansen just one shot back at 77 wound up in the No. 11 spot for Canyons. Noe Del Campo had his round of 87 dropped from the final Cougars’ total.

COC is currently scheduled to compete in the Western State Conference neutral event at Olivas Links on March 21, in Ventura. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (373) 2. Ventura (385) 3. Glendale (402) 4. SBCC (408) 5. Bakersfield (411) 6. Citrus (417) 7. Antelope Valley (439) 8. Allan Hancock (445)

Canyons Individual Scores Final

Dom De Luca (73, T-medalist); Hugo Amsallem (73, T-medalist); Leo Cheng (74, T-third); Jordan Allaire (76, T-eighth); Magnus Hansen (77, T-11th); Noe Del Campo (87)

Field Individual Standings

1. 73 – Hugo Amsallem (COC); Dom De Luca (COC)

3. 74 — Leo Cheng (COC); Blake Keesey (BC)

5. 75 — John Dearth (CIT); Steen Zeman (VC); Nick Burns (VC)

8. 76 — Jordan Allaire (COC); Josh Kim (Glendale); Evan Colburn (VC)

11. 77 — Magnus Hansen (COC); Zack Garboski (SBCC); Andrew Sweitzer (AVC)

14. 78 — Cortez Herrera (Citrus); Ryan Gay (SBCC); Diego Pallandino (SBCC)

