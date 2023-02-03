By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its second straight conference contest 64-55 over visiting Bakersfield College on Wednesday, as Jonah El-Farra and Andrew Henderson combined to put the Cougars over the top.

Canyons (12-11, 3-6) saw El-Farra rip down a season-high 21 rebounds, with nine on the offensive end, to go with 17 points on a 6-of-7 shooting night.

Henderson posted another impressive stat line with a game-high 24 points alongside seven rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks.

The Cougars struggled from three-point territory finishing just 2-of-16 for the game but dominated the paint with Henderson and El-Farra. COC won the rebounding battle 45-38 and forced the Renegades into 12 turnovers.

Bakersfield (11-12, 3-6) struggled to get to the foul line, attempting just seven shots compared to 21 from Canyons. The Cougars were 16-of-21 from the charity stripe to help keep the edge.

The win for Canyons comes on the heels of the Cougars’ 83-80 OT victory over L.A. Valley last Saturday.

COC has five games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Top Performers

– Jonah El-Farra – 32 mins, 17 pts, 21 rebs, 6-of-7 shooting

– Dylan Griffin – 28 mins, 5 pts, rebound, 3 assists, steal, block

– Justice Harper – 21 mins, 5 pts, 2 rebs, assist, stl

– Andrew Henderson – 38 mins, 25 pts, 6 rebs, stl, 2 blocks

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons is back on the road Saturday, Feb. 4, for a 5 p.m. tip-off against Citrus College.

The conference schedule continues Wednesday, Feb. 8, with a contest vs. Antelope Valley College beginning at 7 p.m. in the Cougar Cage. The first 50 fans to attend the men’s game will receive a free ‘Blue Crush’ men’s basketball T-shirt. That game will also be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.