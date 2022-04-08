Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected Tuesday to award Anil Verma Associates, Inc. a design contract to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
According to documents attached to Tuesday’s regular meeting agenda, the contract will be “in the amount of $323,800 and authorize a contingency in the amount of $32,380, for a total contract amount not to exceed $356,180.”
The proposed roller skating rink, which is part of the Santa Clarita 2025 plan, will be located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex and be the first of its kind in the SCV. For more information, click [here].
The City Council regular meeting will take place Tuesday, beginning with a closed session, special meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
The complete agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
City Council Special Meeting 4/12/2022 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance. By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
Government Code Section 36516(a) allows regular adjustments to the City Council compensation. City Council to consider Councilmember compensation increase to be effective 2023. The last increase of Councilmember compensation was effective in 2021.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District (District) provides wastewater treatment services within the District’s service area. To provide wastewater treatment service to properties located outside the District’s service area, the boundary must be expanded through the annexation process.
The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the City’s pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for needed pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.
Consolidated Fire Protection District developer fees pay for the cost of fire stations, related fire protection improvements, and fire apparatuses. The resolution would adjust developer fees by $0.1196 per square foot for fire protection facilities in keeping with the latest Los Angeles County Development Fee Schedule adopted by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and required under the Developer Fee Detailed Fire Station Plan.
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
Ahead of a project to address needed pool and deck repairs at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to participate in one of two community engagement meetings in April. Residents can attend an in-person meeting on Tuesday, April 19, or a virtual meeting using Zoom on Wednesday, April 20.
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California's efforts to address homelessness, has earned bipartisan support and passed unanimously 5-0 out of the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance.
College of the Canyons had its 2022 season come to an end on another history-making day, as the No. 4 seed Cougars dropped their first playoff match in program history, falling 6-3 to visiting No. 5 College of the Desert in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals on Tuesday.
Nine motels with a combined 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for a new transition – to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators.
