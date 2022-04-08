Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected Tuesday to award Anil Verma Associates, Inc. a design contract to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.

According to documents attached to Tuesday’s regular meeting agenda, the contract will be “in the amount of $323,800 and authorize a contingency in the amount of $32,380, for a total contract amount not to exceed $356,180.”

The proposed roller skating rink, which is part of the Santa Clarita 2025 plan, will be located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex and be the first of its kind in the SCV. For more information, click [here].

The City Council regular meeting will take place Tuesday, beginning with a closed session, special meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

The complete agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

