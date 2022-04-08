header image

April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink
| Friday, Apr 8, 2022
Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink
Location map of the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.

 

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected Tuesday to award Anil Verma Associates, Inc. a design contract to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.

According to documents attached to Tuesday’s regular meeting agenda, the contract will be “in the amount of $323,800 and authorize a contingency in the amount of $32,380, for a total contract amount not to exceed $356,180.”

The proposed roller skating rink, which is part of the Santa Clarita 2025 plan, will be located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex and be the first of its kind in the SCV. For more information, click [here].

The City Council regular meeting will take place Tuesday, beginning with a closed session, special meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

The complete agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day

Ride Santa Clarita Transit To Dodger Day
Wednesday, Apr 6, 2022
Santa Clarita Transit is offering residents a way to Dodger Stadium for Santa Clarita Dodger day, to beat the high gas prices and paid parking. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
Castaic High School recently held a Career Pathway Fair to introduce students to the pathways available at the school.
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present an actor showcase at theaters in New York and in Burbank.
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
Community Election Workers play an essential role in elections and in our democracy.
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
Jack Dudeck needed a playoff hole to win the The Master's University Spring Invite a year ago. This time around, he ensured there wouldn't be one.
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
Join Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
The California Highway Patrol’s public safety dispatchers are the unseen first responder professionals serving as the essential link between the public and emergency personnel in times of crisis.
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
First Senate Committee Passes Wilk’s Homeless Bill
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness, has earned bipartisan support and passed unanimously 5-0 out of the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance.
First Senate Committee Passes Wilk’s Homeless Bill
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Precautions During Spring Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 16 new deaths, 1,263 new positive cases countywide, with 60 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Precautions During Spring Holidays
April 8-10, 14-17: ‘Sugar and Spies’ at The MAIN
"Sugar and Spies" a full-length comedy presented by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run April 8-10 and April 14 to 17, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
April 8-10, 14-17: ‘Sugar and Spies’ at The MAIN
May 7-June 11: Docent Training at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Volunteer docent naturalist training will be held at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center on Saturdays, May 7 to June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 7-June 11: Docent Training at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
April 13: L.A. County Veteran’s Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Veteran's Advisory Commission will take place Wednesday, April 13, at 1:30p.m.
April 13: L.A. County Veteran’s Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
Lady Cougars Fall to Desert 6-3 in Program’s First Playoff Match
College of the Canyons had its 2022 season come to an end on another history-making day, as the No. 4 seed Cougars dropped their first playoff match in program history, falling 6-3 to visiting No. 5 College of the Desert in the opening round of the CCCAA Southern California Regionals on Tuesday. 
Lady Cougars Fall to Desert 6-3 in Program’s First Playoff Match
County Seeks New Owners to Rehab Motels into Permanent Housing for Homeless
Nine motels with a combined 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for a new transition – to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators.
County Seeks New Owners to Rehab Motels into Permanent Housing for Homeless
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 72,467
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 15 new deaths, 1,088 new positive cases countywide, with 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New Cases Bring SCV Total to 72,467
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
