Today in
July 9
July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
| Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025
city council mmeeting

The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.

The action came after more than an hour of public comments, mostly from Lite’s supporters, during the regular meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council.

Councilmembers Jason Gibbs and Marsha McLean voted no on Weste’s request, Weste, Mayor Bill Miranda and Councilmember Patsy Ayala voted yes on the motion to replace Lite.

After the vote the council chambers erupted in a chorus of disappointment and shouted comments from the crowd, which prompted Miranda to threaten to clear the council chambers.

The crowd then dispersed in an orderly fashion and the council meeting continued with the rest of the meeting agenda.

Weste had requested during the last council meeting, held Tuesday, June 24, that an item be placed on the July 8 agenda to remove her appointee, Lite, from the Planning Commission. Weste cited a lack of communication from Lite and said she cannot effectively do her job on the city council without regular dialogue with her commissioner.

Lite was appointed to a Santa Clarita Planning Commission vacancy in September when Weste’s previous appointee, longtime commissioner Dennis Ostrom, resigned in August.

Each city councilmember is allowed to submit appointments for a seat on each of the city’s three commissions: Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and Arts Commission. Appointments are then are presented to the entire city council for confirmation.

The city is expected to issue a notice shortly for applicants wishing to fill the empty commissioner position.

A video of the July 8 Santa Clarita city council meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/cityofsantaclarita/videos/3082357305271814.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead

July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting

July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
Tuesday, Jul 8, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
FULL STORY...

July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods

July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
Monday, Jul 7, 2025
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
FULL STORY...

Plastic Free July Challenge in Santa Clarita

Plastic Free July Challenge in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 7, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita want you to be aware of Plastic Free July, a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.
FULL STORY...
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV. 
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, questions remain on how effectively the city will get people to and from venues in a sprawling region that is famously ruled by cars.
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month. 
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
As temperatures in Southern California reach triple digits this week, Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is helping to lead a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing threat of extreme heat.
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
The Master's University men's soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth has announced a series of major legislative victories for veterans and military families.
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
SCV Residents Urged to Sign Up for Alert LA Emergency Notificatons
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages new residents to the Santa Clarita Valley and those who may not have already registered to complete registration with Alert LA for timely emergency updates and information.
SCV Residents Urged to Sign Up for Alert LA Emergency Notificatons
Big Money Powerball Ticket, Worth $555,503, Sold at Seafood City in Saugus
No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Monday July 7 Powerball drawing. However, one ticket which matched five numbers, was sold in Santa Clarita, at the Seafood City Supermarket, 26579 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. It is worth $555,503.
Big Money Powerball Ticket, Worth $555,503, Sold at Seafood City in Saugus
Board of Supervisors Appoints First Director of Homeless Services and Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Sarah Mahin as the first director of the new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, the county’s consolidated department focused on homelessness solutions.
Board of Supervisors Appoints First Director of Homeless Services and Housing
July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
July 10: Small Business Week Workshops
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting three free webinar workshops on July 10, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
July 10: Small Business Week Workshops
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
