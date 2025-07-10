Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite

The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.

The action came after more than an hour of public comments, mostly from Lite’s supporters, during the regular meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council.

Councilmembers Jason Gibbs and Marsha McLean voted no on Weste’s request, Weste, Mayor Bill Miranda and Councilmember Patsy Ayala voted yes on the motion to replace Lite.

After the vote the council chambers erupted in a chorus of disappointment and shouted comments from the crowd, which prompted Miranda to threaten to clear the council chambers.

The crowd then dispersed in an orderly fashion and the council meeting continued with the rest of the meeting agenda.

Weste had requested during the last council meeting, held Tuesday, June 24, that an item be placed on the July 8 agenda to remove her appointee, Lite, from the Planning Commission. Weste cited a lack of communication from Lite and said she cannot effectively do her job on the city council without regular dialogue with her commissioner.

Lite was appointed to a Santa Clarita Planning Commission vacancy in September when Weste’s previous appointee, longtime commissioner Dennis Ostrom, resigned in August.

Each city councilmember is allowed to submit appointments for a seat on each of the city’s three commissions: Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission and Arts Commission. Appointments are then are presented to the entire city council for confirmation.

The city is expected to issue a notice shortly for applicants wishing to fill the empty commissioner position.

A video of the July 8 Santa Clarita city council meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/cityofsantaclarita/videos/3082357305271814.

