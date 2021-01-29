Councilwoman McLean Elected for Regional Leadership Roles

City of Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been chosen for leadership roles with two regional boards including the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition and the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments.

Councilwoman McLean has long been an advocate for the Santa Clarita community, focusing on transportation, environmental protection, homelessness and many other issues.

“It is an honor to serve the Santa Clarita community not just as a member of the City Council, but also as a champion for local issues at the regional, county and state levels. I will continue to be a strong advocate and ensure the voices of Santa Clarita Valley residents are heard,” said Councilwoman McLean.

On Jan. 25, Councilwoman McLean was unanimously elected to serve as Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition.

McLean is a strong proponent for safe, reliable and efficient public transportation for Santa Clarita Valley residents and serves as one of the city’s representatives on the NCTC.

In her role as Chair, Councilwoman McLean will further NCTC’s mission to improve the movement of people and goods in the North Los Angeles County region by implementing projects and programs that address critical transportation issues that residents face.

On Jan. 21, Councilwoman McLean was unanimously chosen by the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments to serve as the organization’s Vice-Chair.

In October 2020, SFVCOG unanimously elected Councilwoman McLean to serve as its representative on the League of California Cities – Los Angeles County Division, advocating for SFVCOG members at the county level.

As the City of Santa Clarita’s representative on the SFVCOG, Councilwoman McLean works with leaders from the City and County of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Burbank, Glendale and San Fernando, to give the City of Santa Clarita a voice to increase coordination and improve the regional economy, mobility and safety.

To learn more about SFVCOG, please visit SFVCOG.org. To learn more about NCTC, please visit NorthCountyTransportationCoalition.org.