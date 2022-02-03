header image

February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year
Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022

Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.

In an abundance of caution due to the ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the Women of the Year commemorative celebration will be virtually broadcast live on Monday, May 9. A select number of guests will be attending in-person, which will allow the Commission to follow social distancing guidelines. The celebration will also provide an opportunity to recognize Women’s History Month, which takes place in March every year.

The Commission is now accepting nominations of women for their exemplary contributions in the areas of art, business, education, health, labor, or public safety.  Nomination applications are available for download at the Los Angeles County Commission for Women website.  Deadline for accepting nominations is Friday, Feb. 18.

A portion of the proceeds from these events will be used to provide education scholarships for young at-risk women.

Join us and show appreciation for these exceptional women. Those that would like more information about this event, call Commission Staff at 213-974-1431 or email laccw@bos.lacounty.gov.
Tuesday COVID Update: Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue Downtrend

Tuesday COVID Update: Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue Downtrend
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 37 new deaths and 8,786 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68,974 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans I-5 Construction Advisory SR-134 to Buena Vista Street

Caltrans I-5 Construction Advisory SR-134 to Buena Vista Street
Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Santa Clarita Valley drivers may be impacted by roadwork along the I-5 scheduled today through Feb. 4. Caltrans issued a construction advisory for drivers along the I-5 freeway from SR-134 to Buena Vista Street. Construction will impact drivers with lane closures and some on- and off-ramp closures.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 209th Death

Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 209th Death
Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 209 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital officials confirmed Monday.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: Employers Now Required to Provide Better Masks, More Covid Testing

Friday COVID Roundup: Employers Now Required to Provide Better Masks, More Covid Testing
Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 101 new deaths and 23,796 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 67,608 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Zonta Club SCV Unveils Newest Scholarship
Zonta Club Santa Clarita Valley unveiled their newest scholarship to honor the memory of a former member. 
Zonta Club SCV Unveils Newest Scholarship
SCV Detectives Respond To Santa Clarita Death Investigation
Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50’s in Santa Clarita.
SCV Detectives Respond To Santa Clarita Death Investigation
County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year
Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year
Wednesday COVID Update: Cases In School Trends Downward
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 102 new deaths and 15,664 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 69,361 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Update: Cases In School Trends Downward
Feb. 12: Zonta’s Life Forward to Master Money
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's Life Forward workshop is returning with this month's focus on mastering money. 
Feb. 12: Zonta’s Life Forward to Master Money
COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open
College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.
COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
The Valley Industry Association will present a VIA Virtual Program with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor, College of the Canyons on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message-February 2022
It is my honor to serve as your Mayor for 2022, and I am thrilled about all the updates and enhancements coming to our city parks.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message-February 2022
Feb. 3: Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will hold a fundraiser Feb. 3 to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign.
Feb. 3: Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Need Help Finding Vehicle of Interest
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station is asking for the publics help identifying a vehicle of interest in connection with several robberies. 
SCV Sheriff’s Detectives Need Help Finding Vehicle of Interest
Boys & Girls Club Appoints New Board President
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce that Matt Carpenter is now serving as the organization’s new Board President for 2022 and 2023.
Boys & Girls Club Appoints New Board President
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
Black History Month Film Festival at Valencia Library
Celebrate Black History at the Valencia Library Branch each Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in February for a variety of film screenings.
Black History Month Film Festival at Valencia Library
CSUN Celebrates Black History Month
Black History Month is a celebration that often embodies remembrance, community and culture. This year’s activities hosted by California State University, Northridge will be no different.
CSUN Celebrates Black History Month
Tuesday COVID Update: Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue Downtrend
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 37 new deaths and 8,786 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68,974 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Update: Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue Downtrend
Feb. 6: 2022 Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.
Feb. 6: 2022 Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station offers residents a safe place to complete online transactions, as well as custody exchanges.
Safe Exchange Zone at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station
Canyons Women’s Tennis Returns to Action in 2022 Season Opener
College of the Canyons dropped a 5-4 result to host Orange Coast College on Jan. 28 after returning to play for the 2022 season.
Canyons Women’s Tennis Returns to Action in 2022 Season Opener
CalArtians Selected for Whitney Biennial 2022
The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City announced on Jan. 25, the 63 artists and collectives that will participate in the upcoming Whitney Biennial 2022: Quiet as It’s Kept.
CalArtians Selected for Whitney Biennial 2022
CBRE Announces 70,550 SF Industrial Lease in Valencia to LA North Studios
CBRE announced a 70,550 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia to LA North Studios, an independent full-service film and television studio founded in 2019 by Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu.
CBRE Announces 70,550 SF Industrial Lease in Valencia to LA North Studios
Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita
There are plenty of opportunities to get active and hone your athletic skills here in Santa Clarita – and February is no exception!
Message from the City Manager: Go for the Gold in Santa Clarita
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Book Bag Sale
The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library invite residents to take advantage of this sweet Book Bag Sale at all three library branches. Impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a unique gift--or gifts--from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale.
Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Book Bag Sale
Feb. 9: Sixth Annual ‘Many Families One Community’ Family Resource Fair
Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are coming together to bring resources to school families through the “Many Families One Community” Family Resource Fair virtual event over Zoom.
Feb. 9: Sixth Annual ‘Many Families One Community’ Family Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
