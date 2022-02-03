County Accepting Nominations For Woman of the Year

Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.

In an abundance of caution due to the ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the Women of the Year commemorative celebration will be virtually broadcast live on Monday, May 9. A select number of guests will be attending in-person, which will allow the Commission to follow social distancing guidelines. The celebration will also provide an opportunity to recognize Women’s History Month, which takes place in March every year.

The Commission is now accepting nominations of women for their exemplary contributions in the areas of art, business, education, health, labor, or public safety. Nomination applications are available for download at the Los Angeles County Commission for Women website. Deadline for accepting nominations is Friday, Feb. 18.

A portion of the proceeds from these events will be used to provide education scholarships for young at-risk women.

Join us and show appreciation for these exceptional women. Those that would like more information about this event, call Commission Staff at 213-974-1431 or email laccw@bos.lacounty.gov.

