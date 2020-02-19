County Aims to Calm Fears of Coronavirus-COVID-19 Outbreak

The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health are increasing services and outreach to communities impacted by fear, anxiety, and discrimination associated with the outbreak of Coronavirus aka COVID-19.
The departments announced plans to distribute information about Asian Pacific Islander mental health providers, educational information on anxiety, bullying, depression, and connect people in need with the 24/7 Department of Mental Health ACCESS Line.
They will also distribute accurate information about the Coronavirus in order to combat the spread of disinformation about the disease.
The county is distributing a guide for coping with stress during an infectious disease outbreak which can be found here in English, as well as Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.
There is currently only one confirmed case of Coronavirus- COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. However, residents across the county, especially in the Asian Pacific Islander community, have experienced harassment, discrimination and elevated levels of anxiety and fear because of the outbreak overseas.
“The Coronavirus outbreak is happening on the other side of the globe, but residents here in LA County are experiencing discrimination, harassment, bullying and fear because of it,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn.
“LA County is making mental health services and information available that I hope will decrease some of this fear and anxiety and give impacted communities the support they need to get through this difficult time,” Hahn said.
All information will be translated into Spanish, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Arabic, Armenian, Farsi, Tagalog, Japanese, and Korean Russian languages and will be distributed to various community stakeholder groups, Health Neighborhood/Clergy Counsels, directly operated clinics, health centers and other community agencies and organizations as well as posted on the Departments’ websites.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers during the February 22-to-March 3 election period for compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for voters with physical disabilities.
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Janice Hahn, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support Petition #158, which seeks federal acknowledgment of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians as an indigenous nation.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, board members approved more than $1.2 million in funding for improvements to Del Valle County Park in Castaic and Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch.
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $400,000 grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to expand and enhance mental health services and awareness to students and the campus community.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Newhall-based investment advisory firm Criterion Wealth Management Insurance Services, Inc. and its former owners, Robert A. Gravette and Mark MacArthur, both graduates of The Master's College (now The Master's University), with defrauding clients in a $16 million investment scheme.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing California's 21st senate district, on Tuesday announced the introduction of Senate Bill 1071, bipartisan legislation that would exempt military retirement pay from the state income tax.
In his 2020 State of the State address Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom
painted homelessness as the “ultimate manifestation of poverty” rooted in decades of political inaction, told lawmakers the crisis has morphed into the most urgent – and disgraceful – issue facing the nation’s richest state.
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
LA Kings officials have announced that they've acquired forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
The members of the CA-782nd Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) gathered at the Santa Clarita Valley Activities Center February 9, 2020, to celebrate at their annual Military Ball event. Military Ball is a military tradition in which the Corps gathers for a formal dinner, dancing, and other events to celebrate the corps.
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
In honor of Black History Month, the Delmar T. Oviatt Library at California State University, Northridge is exploring African American life from both sides of the camera with “Photography through the African American Lens,” an exhibition that will feature a panel of African American photographers showcasing their work on Tuesday, Feb 25.
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
