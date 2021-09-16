header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
County Animal Care & Control Launches Resource for Rehoming Pets
| Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Home to Home
Lina and Etta are looking to be re-homed with Home to Home. For more information, click [here].

 

One of the toughest decisions a pet owner can face is no longer being able to keep their beloved pet. Pet owners have limited options when rehoming their pet – find a new home on their own, without any safeguards or guidance, or bring their pet to an animal care center, which can cause stress to the pet and family.

As part of our commitment of being a resource for pet owners in the Los Angeles County area, the Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) has partnered with Home to Home to bring a new interactive tool to help families that need to re-home their pets. This online resource gives pet owners who can no longer keep their pets the opportunity to find them new, loving homes without bringing them to an animal care center.

Pet owners that need to re-home their pet will fill out a brief on-line form, upload a picture, and submit it to the Home to Home website. People interested in adopting can use the search feature on the website to connect with pets in need of a home. Home To Home is free to use and has built in adoption guidelines to promote good communications and practices for rehoming animals.

“Surrendering pets to an animal care center can be a distressing experience for pet parents and stressful for their animals,” said Marcia Mayeda, Animal Care & Control director. “By using Home to Home, pet parents can work directly with potential new adopters, communicate more thoroughly about their pet’s needs, and find a great new home for their pet.”

Home To Home pet postings will be promoted on a dedicated DACC website and through Facebook to get the word out to the community. Not only will this tool make transitions into new homes easier for pets, but it will also leave more animal care center resources available to animals with no other options, such as strays and those suffering from neglect or abuse. While re-homing pets through Home to Home will alleviate the need for some pets to be surrendered to the animal care center, it’s not a one-size-fits- all solution. As always, animals can be surrendered directly to the animal care center. And, in some cases, DACC may be able to provide resources such as veterinary care, supplies or temporary boarding to keep the pet in the home instead of re-homing.

“Ultimately, we want to help pet owners make the best decision for their pet and their family, by providing resources, information and a helping hand,” Mayeda said.

Home To Home is a national program that is used among animal shelters and rescues across the United States. To learn more about this program, please visit DACC’s website https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/to-rehome-your-pet/.

The dogs featured in the above photo, are looking to be re-homed with Home to Home. Check out more information and photos by clicking this link https://laco-lanc.home-home.org/pet/lina-and-etta/

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Animal Care & Control Launches Resource for Rehoming Pets

County Animal Care & Control Launches Resource for Rehoming Pets
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
One of the toughest decisions a pet owner can face is no longer being able to keep their beloved pet.
FULL STORY...

Student Mental Health Services Expansion To Be Explored County Wide

Student Mental Health Services Expansion To Be Explored County Wide
Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Students across L.A. County may soon have access to more mental health services with the expansion of the Community School Initiative. 
FULL STORY...

Supervisor Barger To Address Sloan Canyon Traffic Safety

Supervisor Barger To Address Sloan Canyon Traffic Safety
Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has read a motion to accept a portion of Sloan Canyon Road near Castaic High School into the county system of highways in an effort to ensure roadway safety and prevent future crashes. 
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,885 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest

Entries Being Accepted for L.A. County Library’s Annual Bookmark Contest
Monday, Sep 13, 2021
The Los Angeles County Library is kicking off its 42nd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates reading and creativity. Submissions will be accepted through Saturday, Oct. 30.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Animal Care & Control Launches Resource for Rehoming Pets
One of the toughest decisions a pet owner can face is no longer being able to keep their beloved pet.
County Animal Care & Control Launches Resource for Rehoming Pets
CIF-SS Ranks Santa Clarita Christian Girls Volleyball No. 1
Midway through the 2021 season, the Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals girls’ volleyball team finds itself ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division 8.
CIF-SS Ranks Santa Clarita Christian Girls Volleyball No. 1
SCV High School Football Week Five Preview
If the teams are still having trouble figuring out their schemes, right now would be a very good time to turn it around: Foothill League competition starts next week.
SCV High School Football Week Five Preview
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Third in a Series
Today’s blog is the third and final installment in a series in which I review how the Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control (DACC) has improved its operations over the past 20 years.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Third in a Series
Elks’ Car & Bike Show Raises Funds for Area Charities
Well more than 100 people gathered at the Elks Lodge on Sierra Highway Saturday to enjoy time with friends and family — and raise funds for local charities — during the Elks’ Car & Bike Show.
Elks’ Car & Bike Show Raises Funds for Area Charities
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Student Mental Health Services Expansion To Be Explored County Wide
Students across L.A. County may soon have access to more mental health services with the expansion of the Community School Initiative. 
Student Mental Health Services Expansion To Be Explored County Wide
Supervisor Barger To Address Sloan Canyon Traffic Safety
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has read a motion to accept a portion of Sloan Canyon Road near Castaic High School into the county system of highways in an effort to ensure roadway safety and prevent future crashes. 
Supervisor Barger To Address Sloan Canyon Traffic Safety
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Issues New Vaccine Order; 34,936 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 37 new deaths and 1,930 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,936 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Issues New Vaccine Order; 34,936 Total SCV Cases
2 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Baskin-Robbins Burglaries
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station deputies are looking for the scoop after multiple Baskin- Robbins ice cream shops were burglarized overnight Tuesday, including two locations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
2 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Baskin-Robbins Burglaries
City Invites Non-Profits To Informational Meeting On Non-Profit Grant
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2022 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a meeting on Thursday, Sept 23.
City Invites Non-Profits To Informational Meeting On Non-Profit Grant
Upcoming Parent Symposium To Show Dangers Of Social Media
The city of Santa Clarita is presenting the 2021 Parent Resource Symposium, titled “Social Media: The New Gateway Drug” later this month. 
Upcoming Parent Symposium To Show Dangers Of Social Media
UCLA Hockey To Play At The Cube In Valencia
A storm’s a-Bruin in the city of Santa Clarita for the start of the American Collegiate Hockey Association season.
UCLA Hockey To Play At The Cube In Valencia
Angeles National Forest Extends Closure Until Sept. 22
Angeles National Forest officials announced Wednesday the current forest-wide emergency closure order has been extended till midnight of Sept. 22.
Angeles National Forest Extends Closure Until Sept. 22
L.A. County Launches New Website For Jobseekers And Businesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services is pleased to announce the launch of a new website that links jobseekers and businesses to free workforce development services available through the County’s network of America’s Job Centers of California.
L.A. County Launches New Website For Jobseekers And Businesses
Gavin Newsom Defeats Recall Efforts
Gov. Gavin Newsom survived efforts aimed at removing him from office after a majority of Californians voted “no” in Tuesday’s recall election, according to preliminary election results.
Gavin Newsom Defeats Recall Efforts
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Early Returns: California Voters Rejecting Recall of Gov. Newsom
A majority of ballots counted as of Tuesday evening favored keeping the governor in office as county election officials across the state continued tallying ballots Tuesday night in the election to determine whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Early Returns: California Voters Rejecting Recall of Gov. Newsom
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,885 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Reports of an aircraft crash landing at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic prompted a full response from law enforcement and first responders Tuesday, with initial reports indicating the plane’s occupants were not injured.
Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
In an email sent to parents Tuesday morning, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont called for an end to a destructive social media trend that involves students filming themselves “trashing” school bathrooms.
Hart Principal Calls for End to ‘Bathroom Trashing’ Social Media Trend
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges.
COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event - Cabaret and Cabernet - will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5:00 p.m., in the Bridgeport Clubhouse.
Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser
%d bloggers like this: