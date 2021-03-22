County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Director Danny Ubario to the position of Chief Deputy Director.
The Chief Deputy reports to the Director and leads the Department in the Director’s absence. This position assists the Director in planning, evaluating, and directing the day-to-day operations of the Department such as managing fiscal, personnel, budget, and information systems.
The Chief Deputy also oversees the enforcement of ordinances governing the licensing, impounding, keeping, adoption, and exhibition of animals in unincorporated County areas as well as the 44 cities that contract with DACC for animal care and control services.
“From helping struggling pet parents and their animals during this pandemic, to implementing DACC’s award-winning Managed intake and Enhanced Placement program, to leading staff and maximizing operational effective during budget curtailments, strong leadership and commitment to public service has never been more important,“ said Department Director Marcia Mayeda. “Danny brings his decades of experience and outstanding leadership to the Department during this critical time.”
A 22-year veteran of DACC, Ubario has worked at or overseen operations at all of DACC’s seven animal care centers and two administrative facilities, as well as specialized programs such as the Critical Cases Processing Unit that investigates potentially dangerous and vicious dog cases, the Major Cases Unit that investigates felony and misdemeanor cases of animal abuse and neglect, Animal and Facility License Enforcement Services, and Emergency Response.
Ubario has served on DACC’s executive team for the past six years and has been an integral leader in implementing many complex programs of DACC’s, such as DACC’s adoption of the Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering model as its operational philosophy. He was co-leader of implementing DACC’s Shared Leadership model that has strengthened the effectiveness of leadership and management activities throughout the Department.
“I am excited to be given the responsibility to serve the residents of the County of Los Angeles in my new role as Chief Deputy Director of DACC,” Ubario said. “I look forward to continue the work of improving the lives of the animals, and the communities we serve.”
Ubario is a graduate of the USC Price School of Public Policy’s Executive Leadership Development Program, Eagle Leadership’s Leadership Development Program, and Southern Utah University’s Best Friends Executive Leadership Certification Program in animal welfare. He also honorably served our country for eight years in the United States Marine Corps.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to participate in a community engagement and outreach process to help inform future planning and funding allocation to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
Join JCI Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM, on Zoom for its financial wellness workshop presented by JCI Member and this year's Vice President of Community, Christian Dadulak.
Leaders of the Santa Clarita Valley Jewish community have said their congregants are always excited to celebrate Passover, but also noted this year’s March 27 celebration will have particularly special meaning due to COVID-19.
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley endured an ever-changing school year that included sudden classroom-setting changes, cancelation of events and now a significant decrease in student enrollment — which has led to some teachers receiving notices about potential layoffs if the funding situation doesn’t improve.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
The California Department of Education (CDE) today has posted estimated local education agency (LEA) allocations from the $6.6 billion made available as part of the Assembly Bill (AB 86) COVID-19 relief package. The funding provided by AB 86 will accelerate the safe return to in-person instruction across California and provide schools the resources to expand academic, mental health and social-emotional supports, including over the summer.
California is now the first state in the nation to offer a statewide ethnic studies model for educators after the California State Board of Education on Thursday approved guidance to assist local high schools in developing ethnic studies courses.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study team on March 18 released a set of draft Health Study Goals and Priorities for public review and comment.
College of the Canyons will receive $370,149 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to further expand its Open Educational Resources (OER) initiative in partnership with the California Consortium for Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that Placerita, Rancho Pico and Rio Norte junior high schools are included in the 100 middle and high schools being honored under the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program.
