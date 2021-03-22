County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Director Danny Ubario to the position of Chief Deputy Director.

The Chief Deputy reports to the Director and leads the Department in the Director’s absence. This position assists the Director in planning, evaluating, and directing the day-to-day operations of the Department such as managing fiscal, personnel, budget, and information systems.

The Chief Deputy also oversees the enforcement of ordinances governing the licensing, impounding, keeping, adoption, and exhibition of animals in unincorporated County areas as well as the 44 cities that contract with DACC for animal care and control services.

“From helping struggling pet parents and their animals during this pandemic, to implementing DACC’s award-winning Managed intake and Enhanced Placement program, to leading staff and maximizing operational effective during budget curtailments, strong leadership and commitment to public service has never been more important,“ said Department Director Marcia Mayeda. “Danny brings his decades of experience and outstanding leadership to the Department during this critical time.”

A 22-year veteran of DACC, Ubario has worked at or overseen operations at all of DACC’s seven animal care centers and two administrative facilities, as well as specialized programs such as the Critical Cases Processing Unit that investigates potentially dangerous and vicious dog cases, the Major Cases Unit that investigates felony and misdemeanor cases of animal abuse and neglect, Animal and Facility License Enforcement Services, and Emergency Response.

Ubario has served on DACC’s executive team for the past six years and has been an integral leader in implementing many complex programs of DACC’s, such as DACC’s adoption of the Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering model as its operational philosophy. He was co-leader of implementing DACC’s Shared Leadership model that has strengthened the effectiveness of leadership and management activities throughout the Department.

“I am excited to be given the responsibility to serve the residents of the County of Los Angeles in my new role as Chief Deputy Director of DACC,” Ubario said. “I look forward to continue the work of improving the lives of the animals, and the communities we serve.”

Ubario is a graduate of the USC Price School of Public Policy’s Executive Leadership Development Program, Eagle Leadership’s Leadership Development Program, and Southern Utah University’s Best Friends Executive Leadership Certification Program in animal welfare. He also honorably served our country for eight years in the United States Marine Corps.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...