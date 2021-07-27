County Announces ‘Get Ahead LA,’ Free Online Financial Resources

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Center for Financial Empowerment announced the release of “Get Ahead L.A.,” a free online service dedicated to safely guiding Los Angeles County residents to financial resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant financial challenges to many residents of L.A. County. Get Ahead L.A. was creacted to help combat these challenges.

“As COVID-19 expanded throughout L.A. County last spring, hundreds of thousands of County residents lost jobs and income,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “Many of these families are still working hard to pay down debts, hold on to their homes, and recover financial stability. Get Ahead L.A. is a one-stop shop for financial advice. It’s totally free, and available to any County resident who can use a financial hand up right now.”

“As L.A. County’s economy is making positive steps toward recovery, there are still many residents struggling to get by,” said Rafael Carbajal, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. “That’s why we have launched Get Ahead L.A., delivering free financial resources at your fingertips.”

Through Get Ahead L.A., County residents can get connected to free financial resources that can help them get back on their feet. Whether it’s rental or food assistance, financial counseling, or help finding a job, Get Ahead v can help people access the programs they need to get ahead.

L.A. County residents can find important resources to help them manage their unique financial challenges. Get Ahead L.A. will help residents find free resources including:

– Debt management and wealth-building

– Income boosts

– Housing stability

– Safe financial products

– Health services

Get Ahead L.A. is a free, user-friendly online service available today at GetAheadLA.org.

Users can also take advantage of the L.A. County Financial Navigators program, operated by CFE in partnership with Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund).

L.A. County residents can access the L.A. County Financial Navigators program today by simply completing a short online request form at dcba.lacounty.gov/financial-navigators. The call center is also available to provide assistance in completing the form at (800) 593-8222.

A comprehensive social media toolkit for Get Ahead L.A. can be accessed here.

For more information on the Center for Financial Empowerment, visit dcba.lacounty.gov/financial-empowerment.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...