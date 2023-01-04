header image

January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
County Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative Ask For Public Input
| Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023
Water drop


The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County’s prevention systems and services.

This effort spans across physical and mental health, social services, housing and homelessness, aging and independence, child welfare and family services, economic opportunity, and many other essential service areas that support our communities.

As a culmination of collaboration over the past several months, the Task Force will be continuing its review of draft recommendations developed with the feedback and partnership of community members, service providers, County staff, and LA-based subject matter experts over the past several months:

-Countywide governance, vision-setting, and multi-departmental collaboration regarding prevention and promotion services, to ensure that the County is delivering a well-coordinated and truly holistic continuum of care

-Strategic budget coordination and funding sustainability – so that we can fund and secure the supports and resources our communities need to thrive

-Community-centric initiatives and resources – so that we can prioritize community-based delivery by increasing equitable decision making, language access, and culturally-relevant services

-Prevention metrics and data integration – so that we can identify and address racial disproportionalities and disparities in our systems and better equip providers to serve clients

The Draft Recommendations represent a culmination of work from dozens of Task Force representatives and incorporates feedback received from hundreds of residents and County staff.

These discussions build upon multiple months of collaboration that will culminate in published recommendations to the LA County Board of Supervisors (Board) in the coming weeks. We invite all to join and provide public comment on these important items.

If you are unable to join the meeting, written correspondence can be sent to prevention-taskforce@ceo.lacounty.gov. Written documents, meeting slides, and archived recordings are available on the Task Force website.
