Santa Clarita CA
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
County Approves Commercial Cannabis Licensing in Unincorporated LA County
Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors passed a motion directing the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Office of Cannabis Management to start the development and implementation of an equitable commercial cannabis licensing program in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

The Office of Cannabis Management proposed recommendations in December 2021 following a July 2021 board directive for a cannabis regulatory framework to address the administrative barriers that create inequitable outcomes and to call for investments to bridge the gaps in educational, technical, and financial resources caused by systemic racism and exacerbated by the War on Drugs.

The recommendations, approved by the board, recommend launching the commercial cannabis program with a low number of licenses, up to 25 retail, 25 delivery, 10 cultivation, 10 manufacturing, 10 distribution, and 10 testing licenses, with priority for equity applicants. This would allow the County to lead the program with equity, to monitor and assess community impacts and efficacy of regulations, and to build appropriate infrastructure to support potential expansion in the following years.

Until L.A. County fully develops and launches its cannabis licensing program, all commercial cannabis activities, including retail, delivery, manufacturing, and cultivation, remain prohibited in unincorporated L.A. County.

“For the past few years, my office and I have worked closely with many community members to combat illegal cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of the First District. And while we’ve been able to shut down many illegal dispensaries quickly and permanently, our residents remain frustrated about the lack of effective measures to protect their families from the negative impacts of these unlicensed establishments while also respecting the intent of California’s voters who supported the legalization of cannabis,” said Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District, who authored the Board motion. “To that end, the time is right to begin developing a plan for the legal distribution, retail, manufacturing, enforcement, and regulation of cannabis in unincorporated Los Angeles County that is rooted in equitable access, strong and effective enforcement, and community awareness and education.”

“A cannabis program that is safe, regulated, and equitable is necessary for unincorporated LA County and for addressing the injustices that have caused communities of color to be disproportionately criminalized and shut out of economic gains from the legalization of cannabis,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly J. Mitchell, representing the Second District. “I am proud to co-author this motion with Supervisor Solis and look forward to the Office of Cannabis Management leading the development of a framework to expand access to opportunity and reduce the stigma associated with the cannabis industry.”

“Building a truly equitable regulatory program is challenging and requires a critical rethinking of the County’s administrative infrastructures, the cannabis industry including its failures and successes, and government’s role therein,” said DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal, “The Office of Cannabis Management is committed to participating in this process with our partners to create a healthy, sustainable, and equitable cannabis market in Los Angeles County.”

The board also approved the Office of Cannabis Management’s recommendations for a robust Equity Program, which will provide referrals and access to resources such as education, job training, technical assistance, and capital for qualified candidates. The impact of this program would be monitored by a Cannabis Working Group of subject matter experts and county departments to track equity data and promote data-driven decision making.

The Office of Cannabis Management will work in collaboration with county departments, community stakeholders and partners and will hold community engagement meetings to share information and gather feedback.

For more information about the Office of Cannabis Management, including updates on upcoming public and stakeholder engagement meetings and a list of retailers that participate in L.A. County’s Cannabis Compliance and Enforcement Program, visit their website.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement

Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 55 additional deaths and 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 29,980, county case totals to 2,766,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,097 since March of 2020.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths

Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 221 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert

L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
Monday, Feb 14, 2022
The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has received reports of a telephone scam targeting consumers.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline

Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline
Friday, Feb 11, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 75 additional deaths (29,764. to date) and 5,610 new cases (2,752,398 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 115 new (70,816 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation February Message
February is all about hearts. And at Henry Mayo we celebrate in many ways. Of course, we are highlighting the excellent work of our Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Program and its many advances
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation February Message
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit
Art, culture and history come together during Santa Clarita’s Black History Month Art Exhibit 2022 this Saturday, Feb. 19 at Glowhouse Studios in Valencia. The exhibit will be on display 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 55 additional deaths and 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 29,980, county case totals to 2,766,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,097 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement
Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit
View artwork from local artist Charlotte Mullich at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library From Feb. 16 to May 8.
Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit
Auto Center Drive Renamed for Cheri Fleming in Dedication Ceremony
Auto Center Drive in Valencia was renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 15 during a special dedication ceremony.
Auto Center Drive Renamed for Cheri Fleming in Dedication Ceremony
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Learn about CalSavers, California's new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
College of the Canyons opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.
Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
March 12: ‘Dinosaur World Live’ at Santa Clarita PAC
Live performances resume at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center this spring with "Dinosaur World Live." There will be two performances Saturday, March 12 at noon and 4 p.m.
March 12: ‘Dinosaur World Live’ at Santa Clarita PAC
Feb. 16: Hart Governing Board Meeting
The William S. Hart Union School District will hold it's regular governing board meeting Wednesday, Feb 16 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Feb. 16: Hart Governing Board Meeting
Poppy Reserve Seeks Volunteers for 2022 Wildflower Season
The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve will host two days of volunteer training Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers must attend both training days.
Poppy Reserve Seeks Volunteers for 2022 Wildflower Season
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Bridge to Home is excited to break ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter.
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 221 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has received reports of a telephone scam targeting consumers.
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 20.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
