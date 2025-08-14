header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 14
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
| Thursday, Aug 14, 2025

A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.

Once approved by regulatory agencies, the L.A. County SCOUP will remove the lengthy permitting and approval process for small beach nourishment projects that meet the program’s criteria.

“The diminishing amount of sand on our beaches is one of the many negative factors of climate change impacting our shoreline,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose Second District includes Dockweiler, Manhattan and Redondo beaches. “SCOUP helps the county address this challenge with cost-effective, nature-based solutions to replenish the sand our beaches need, while supporting the county’s commitment to keeping our beaches accessible to everyone.”

While coastal erosion is a natural process, climate change is making it worse. Higher sea levels and stronger storms wash away sand faster than before. Man-made structures like dams and sea walls also play a role. Dams hold back sediment that would normally flow to the coast. Sea walls, which are often built to protect homes near the beach, can cause sand to erode more quickly by changing the way waves hit the shore. As sand disappears faster than new sediment arrives, beaches shrink and the natural buffer that protects roads, buildings and public spaces fades away.

“Our coastline is beloved by our community, a place where Angelenos gather, cool off and enjoy the outdoors,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, who represents Malibu as part of the Third District. “Los Angeles County is leading the way to protect our coastline using innovative strategies that address multiple challenges at once. By creatively tackling one problem, like reducing sediment in reservoirs, we can also protect our communities from sea level rise. This kind of integrated thinking helps build a stronger, more resilient future. When we act urgently, we make sure our coast remains open to everyone for years to come.”

SCOUP nourishment projects will restore sand to beaches that serve as a critical buffer between the ocean and vital public infrastructure.

Under the program, beach-quality sand left over from development, dredging and flood control maintenance may be used for small projects to nourish the following beaches:

 

Zuma Beach, Malibu

 

Will Rogers State Beach, Pacific Palisades

 

Dockweiler State Beach, Playa del Rey

 

Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach

 

Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach

 

These beaches were chosen using several criteria, including coastal erosion and flood risk, public infrastructure and amenities, and recreational and economic benefits, among others. These sites are also popular destinations for people from diverse inland communities. Preserving these beaches is vital to coastal access for all Angelenos. The California Coastal Commission will next review the program for a coastal development permit. The program will also require approval by the California State Lands Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board.

“We’re deeply appreciative of the Board’s commitment to protecting our beaches for future generations,” said DBH Director Gary Jones. “SCOUP gives us a sustainable, natural way to protect our beaches, not just for future generations, but for the communities who depend on them today. It’s a step that balances nature and access.”

SCOUP is a key component of DBH’s Coastal Resilience Initiative, a multi-pronged strategy that works to protect local beaches for future generations through nature-based solutions and partnerships with regional stakeholders. To learn more about the County’s Coastal Resilience Initiative and SCOUP, sign up for emails about project updates and community engagement opportunities, and find out how to be part of building a more resilient L.A. County coastline, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/coastal-resilience.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 23 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles County coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu Surfrider, Venice and Manhattan beaches. In addition maintaining a clean coastline, DBH promotes coastal access for everyone through initiatives like Marina del Rey for All. For more information visit beaches.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches

County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
Thursday, Aug 14, 2025
A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.
FULL STORY...

Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized

Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
Wednesday, Aug 13, 2025
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13

Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Wednesday, Aug 13, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project

Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
Tuesday, Aug 12, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the next phase of the Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project, advancing efforts to restore natural water flow, reduce flood risk and improve public safety in the Bouquet Canyon area.
FULL STORY...

SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project

SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Tuesday, Aug 12, 2025
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has filed an appeal of the Lyons Canyon Project to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, "Allure" by Frank Rock on view at The MAIN through Monday, Sept. 22.
City Presents ‘Allure’ Exhibit by Frank Rock at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Having lived and worked in Paris, I learned that art is everywhere, in the Gothic arches of Notre Dame, the notes of a violinist in the metro to the brushstrokes of a masterpiece tucked into a gallery.
Marsha McLean | Illuminating Central Park
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Make A Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.
Aug. 24: City Accepting Project Proposals for Make a Difference Day
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced the extradition of Roberto Salazar, 38, for the 2008 murder of Deputy Juan Abel Escalante.
Fugitive Returned to Face Charges in Murder of LASD Deputy Juan Abel Escalante
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.
County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
The King Fire is burning east of the I-5 at Smokey Bear Road and is moving south towards Castaic. Cal Fire reports the King Fire has consumed 490 acres and is 5% contained.
King Fire Erupts in Gorman Area, Evacuation Warnings Issued
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer. 
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Well, ready or not, here it comes. Here’s a taste of Foothill League tackle football in 2025. And, yeah, tackle football scrimmages start this Thursday, Aug. 14.
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the next phase of the Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project, advancing efforts to restore natural water flow, reduce flood risk and improve public safety in the Bouquet Canyon area.
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has filed an appeal of the Lyons Canyon Project to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Calling all artists. Metro is inviting visual artists in Los Angeles County to apply for 12 public Metro Art opportunities connected to transformative transit projects serving communities in the San Fernando Valley.
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
In the company of their loved ones and fellow first responders, I’ve been humbled to attend recent memorial services to honor the lives of Detective William Osborn, Detective Joshua Kelley-Ekland, and Detective Victor Lemus, the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives who tragically passed away in an explosion last month.
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
On Saturday, Aug. 2 a suspect committed grand theft at a business located in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. The same suspect returned on Thursday, Aug. 11 and committed a second grand theft at the same location.
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
SCVNews.com