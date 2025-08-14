County Approves Sand Reuse Plan to Protect L.A. Beaches

A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill instead to be used for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program.

Once approved by regulatory agencies, the L.A. County SCOUP will remove the lengthy permitting and approval process for small beach nourishment projects that meet the program’s criteria.

“The diminishing amount of sand on our beaches is one of the many negative factors of climate change impacting our shoreline,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose Second District includes Dockweiler, Manhattan and Redondo beaches. “SCOUP helps the county address this challenge with cost-effective, nature-based solutions to replenish the sand our beaches need, while supporting the county’s commitment to keeping our beaches accessible to everyone.”

While coastal erosion is a natural process, climate change is making it worse. Higher sea levels and stronger storms wash away sand faster than before. Man-made structures like dams and sea walls also play a role. Dams hold back sediment that would normally flow to the coast. Sea walls, which are often built to protect homes near the beach, can cause sand to erode more quickly by changing the way waves hit the shore. As sand disappears faster than new sediment arrives, beaches shrink and the natural buffer that protects roads, buildings and public spaces fades away.

“Our coastline is beloved by our community, a place where Angelenos gather, cool off and enjoy the outdoors,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, who represents Malibu as part of the Third District. “Los Angeles County is leading the way to protect our coastline using innovative strategies that address multiple challenges at once. By creatively tackling one problem, like reducing sediment in reservoirs, we can also protect our communities from sea level rise. This kind of integrated thinking helps build a stronger, more resilient future. When we act urgently, we make sure our coast remains open to everyone for years to come.”

SCOUP nourishment projects will restore sand to beaches that serve as a critical buffer between the ocean and vital public infrastructure.

Under the program, beach-quality sand left over from development, dredging and flood control maintenance may be used for small projects to nourish the following beaches:

Zuma Beach, Malibu

Will Rogers State Beach, Pacific Palisades

Dockweiler State Beach, Playa del Rey

Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach

Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach

These beaches were chosen using several criteria, including coastal erosion and flood risk, public infrastructure and amenities, and recreational and economic benefits, among others. These sites are also popular destinations for people from diverse inland communities. Preserving these beaches is vital to coastal access for all Angelenos. The California Coastal Commission will next review the program for a coastal development permit. The program will also require approval by the California State Lands Commission, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board.

“We’re deeply appreciative of the Board’s commitment to protecting our beaches for future generations,” said DBH Director Gary Jones. “SCOUP gives us a sustainable, natural way to protect our beaches, not just for future generations, but for the communities who depend on them today. It’s a step that balances nature and access.”

SCOUP is a key component of DBH’s Coastal Resilience Initiative, a multi-pronged strategy that works to protect local beaches for future generations through nature-based solutions and partnerships with regional stakeholders. To learn more about the County’s Coastal Resilience Initiative and SCOUP, sign up for emails about project updates and community engagement opportunities, and find out how to be part of building a more resilient L.A. County coastline, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/coastal- resilience.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 23 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles County coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu Surfrider, Venice and Manhattan beaches. In addition maintaining a clean coastline, DBH promotes coastal access for everyone through initiatives like Marina del Rey for All. For more information visit beaches.lacounty.gov.

