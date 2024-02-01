header image

February 1
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX
Shane Vereen
County Assessor Alerts Homeowners of incoming Tax Savings
Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024
Water drop


Assessor Jeff Prang reminds homeowners that property tax savings, in the form of a $7,000 reduction to their home’s taxable value, awaits them until the middle of next month.

Since 1974, the state’s Constitution has given homeowners financial relief from the high cost of housing through the Homeowners’ Exemption.  The exemption automatically reduces a home’s assessed value by $7,000, if the home is the owner’s primary residence as of Jan. 1. That translates to a property tax savings of $70 annually, which is reflected on the homeowner’s property tax bill.

The deadline to apply for and receive the full benefit of the exemption is Feb. 15.

However, if the deadline is missed and a HOX claim is filed later this year, a homeowner may have their savings prorated for this tax year and receive the full benefit in future years. Homeowners need only apply once to receive these savings each year. Savings continue until a change to the property’s title (such as a sale) is recorded.

Ironically, there’s a significant number of homeowners that are either unaware of this property tax savings or simply have not taken advantage of it.

“Nearly one in three homeowners in Los Angeles County do not take advantage of this tax savings program, leaving $30 million unclaimed each year. Across the County, an additional 435,000 families can be saving on their tax bills,” said Assessor Prang.

Prop. 19 changed the rules that apply to transfers between parents and children or in some cases, even grandparents to grandchildren, by abolishing previous tax savings programs available for transfers of any property not being used as the owner’s primary residence. Now, if a home is not used as the owner’s primary residence or the HOX is not claimed, the children will not receive the tax benefit.

This tax savings program is just one of several programs that can save a taxpayer money, which is why Assessor Prang has instituted an aggressive public information effort to raise awareness about ways in which Los Angeles County property owners can save on their annual property tax bills.

Those programs include Misfortune and Calamity assessments, the Parent-Child Transfer Exclusion, the Veterans’ Exemption, the Disabled Veterans’ Exemption, and the tax base transfer program for seniors, which allows anyone 55 and older to move and take their low tax-base with them. These programs along with others resulted in $724 million in tax savings last year alone.

The Homeowners’ Exemption claim form and filing information are available on the website. For additional property tax relief programs as well as other pertinent information visit the new, improved website or call 213/974-3211.
