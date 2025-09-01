County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county’s Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.

The first round of grants includes nearly $100,000 for 21 awardees, a diverse mix of food and merchandise vendors operating in unincorporated areas of L.A. County. These small business owners will receive grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to help cover critical costs such as permitting fees, food manager or handler certification, commissary space, and compliant vending carts.

“Our sidewalk vendors are entrepreneurs, job creators, and community builders,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of the Department of Economic Opportunity. “With the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, we are not just providing funding, we are creating opportunity, stability, and a clear path to the formal economy for vendors who have historically operated on the margins.”

Launched in March 2025 with Inclusive Action for the City, the grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and are a key capital access component of the broader Economic Mobility Initiative. The initiative is designed to promote inclusive economic growth by expanding access to capital, business education and technical assistance support for the county’s smallest and most underserved businesses.

Multilingual webinars and in-person workshops were conducted across all five supervisorial districts to guide vendors through the application process and connect them to wraparound business services. More outreach and technical assistance sessions are planned in the coming months to increase access and ensure eligible vendors have the opportunity to participate.

To ensure successful outcomes and long-term compliance, payments are made directly to cover various compliance-related costs for awarded vendors.

In addition, grantees must sign a county-approved agreement committing to complete the formalization process, including securing a Sidewalk Vending Registration Certificate.

Applications are ongoing and will remain open based on funding availability. For assistance, more information on eligibility and to apply now, please visit: bit.ly/SmallBusinessMobilityFund.

The L.A. County Department of Economic Opportunity, launched in July 2022, helps job seekers, entrepreneurs, small businesses, major industries and communities access life changing opportunities and is also home to the Office of Small Business, L.A. County’s one-stop shop dedicated to prospective entrepreneurs and small business owners. Follow @EconOppLA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, subscribe to the newsletter, or visit opportunity.lacounty.gov to learn about services.

