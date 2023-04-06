County Celebrates Fair Housing Month

This year marks the 55th Anniversary of the Federal Fair Housing Act and the County of Los Angeles is committed to upholding the rights the Act guarantees for all residents and remains dedicated to promoting activities that affirmatively further the goal of fair housing.

Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.

The county’s fair housing efforts are administered through the Los Angeles County Development Authority. In the past fiscal year, over 2,600 households were provided fair housing assistance, 1,477 social media and 35 radio/TV/print media events were conducted and approximately 450 trainings, workshops, community meetings, walk-in clinics, and other special events were held throughout Los Angeles County to increase public awareness of this important issue and educate the public on resources available to individuals and families who may need assistance.

The LACDA has also worked with communities, stakeholders, the Housing Rights Center and local governments to advance the goals and actions identified in the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice for 2018 – 2023, which address identified impediments related to segregation, racial or ethnic concentrated areas of poverty, disparities in access to opportunity (such as employment, education, healthy neighborhoods, and transportation), disproportionate housing needs, and housing discrimination.

“Los Angeles County remains committed to protecting the values of the Fair Housing Act and ensuring that County residents receive fair and equal treatment in housing,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “We are dedicated to uplifting our goals to enforce and promote the understanding and knowledge of fair housing and American with Disabilities Act laws; promote healthy and viable communities in racial and ethnic concentrated areas of poverty; enhance accessible housing and supportive services to persons with disabilities and coordinate with other agencies’ plans and programs to address impediments affecting fair housing choice.”

Through these efforts, the LACDA continues to strive toward the goal of furthering fair housing and ensuring that all residents are afforded the opportunity to live in a home that brings them to their fullest potential.

For more information on LACDA housing programs, please visit the website or call (626) 262-4511.

