Today in
S.C.V. History
March 19
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
County Chief Sustainability Office March Newsletter
| Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office released their March newsletter highlighting their current priorities.

A Walk in the Park

Greater L.A. has many assets, from great food to great weather. Unfortunately, our region is relatively park poor compared to other U.S. metropolises. L.A. ranks 88th on the list of the top 100 metropolises for park acreage, access, equity, investment and amenities, according to The Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore Index. Land scarcity and high real-estate costs are major challenges. The good news is that we’ve made great strides in recent years through initiatives like the Countywide Parks Needs AssessmentsMeasure A and strategic investments in new parks and green infrastructure. In this blog post, we take a look at what cutting-edge parks look like and what we can do to create more open space in our region.

Priorities, Priorities …

The Chief Sustainability Office recently held a staff retreat at beautiful Descanso Gardens to prioritize action items for the coming year and to strategize on this year’s refresh of the OurCounty Sustainability Plan, the most ambitious sustainability blueprint in the nation. Our team is taking an active role in guiding fire-recovery planning for the impacted areas and readying the County Heat Action Plan in the face of worsening climate impacts. We’re also helping to ensure that the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games prioritize sustainability and leave a lasting positive legacy on communities. Stay tuned …

Your Voice Matters

The OurCounty Sustainability Plan offers 159 action items designed to ensure that Angelenos can thrive in place for decades to come, even in the face of worsening climate change. The Chief Sustainability Office is engaging with partners and communities to update the plan. We need your help with this important initiative. Please complete the OurCounty 2025 Update Community Survey by April 30 to make your voice heard.

Voting Power

The LA2050 Grants Challenge is an opportunity for Angelenos to help shape the future of Los Angeles by deciding how $1 million in grants will be allocated to address critical local issues such as homelessness, income inequality, and park access. The initiative, led by LA2050 and the Goldhirsh Foundation, invites residents to vote on the issues they care about most. Voting takes fewer than five minutes and is open now through April 18.

Connect With Us

The CSO is now on LinkedIn!  To stay updated and connected follow their page.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are announcing the arrest of Ruben Rosario, a 23-year-old resident of Lancaster, for the murder of Manuel Covarrubias.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang will host an in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte on March 22, focusing on disaster relief programs available to those impacted by the recent Eaton and Palisades Fires.
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office released their March newsletter highlighting their current priorities. 
FULL STORY...

Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County will be held on July 2 at 11:30 AM at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.
FULL STORY...
