County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17. These cases exclude the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have independent health departments that identify their own positive cases. The additional positive case is a resident who returned from Iran at LAX and was transported to a medical facility.

Public Health is identifying persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness has begun. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.

There are no known public exposure locations related to this case at this time.

“With the discovery of community spread yesterday, we will continue to see more cases of COVID-19 in LA County,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With more cases, we are urging people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and the elderly to practice social distancing by avoiding non-essential travel, public events, community gatherings, and indoor venues,” she added.

Public Health will continue to actively monitor this situation and provide updates to the public as needed.

Public Health continues to recommend that the public do the following to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.

– Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

– Facemasks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and those directly caring for people who are sick and by people who are sick (source control).

– Get a flu immunization to prevent influenza if you have not done so this season.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH, County) http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health (CDPH, State) https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, National) http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/novel-coronavirus-2019.html

World Health Organization (WHO, International) https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1