County Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case at Sylmar Juvenile Hall
| Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020
Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall

An employee at Los Angeles County Probation’s Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar has tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked at the facility was Sunday, April 5 and has self-quarantined at home since then.

Following Public Health protocol, the twenty-two youth who reside in the unit where the employee worked have been separated from the rest of the facility’s population. Currently, all youth at the facility are symptom-free and the parents and guardians of the affected youth have been notified of the exposure.

Probation is working with its health care partners to mitigate any additional cases and will be sanitizing the entire housing unit to reduce any chance of additional exposure to youth and staff. Medical staff on site are closely monitoring the health of youth potentially exposed and any other individuals present in the housing unit in question.

This is the second staff member at Barry J. Nidorf to test positive for COVID-19. On April 1, 2020, the Probation Department announced that an employee at the facility tested positive and youth in the unit where the employee worked were isolated from the rest of the juvenile hall population. Those youth are still in separate living quarters and are not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms.

Probation is doing its best to provide the personal protective equipment necessary to keep all staff and youth healthy. Juvenile Court Health Services are closely monitoring the health of the youths that may have been exposed to the staff members testing positive performing health checks twice a day.

The Probation Department will continue to follow the guidance from Public Health and Juvenile Court Health Services to keep all individuals at its facilities safe. All employees are encouraged to follow all health and hygiene practices and to monitor their health on an ongoing basis. If they do not feel well or are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, staff are asked to stay home.

In response to the rapidly developing changes surrounding COVID-19, L.A. County Probation has increased the daily cleaning and sanitation at each facility. The youth have also been educated about the virus, are practicing social distancing and are washing their hands frequently. If warranted, additional details will be provided as Probation works with the Departments of Health Services and Public Health to assess the situation and investigate further.
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance

County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), with support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday that the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund will be launched on Wednesday, April 8.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week

L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open 'Los Angeles Surge Hospital'

State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday

All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent the spread of #coronavirus (#COVID-19), all L.A. County parks will be closed on Sunday, April 12
FULL STORY...
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My colleagues on the front line face an opponent in this war that is unknown. There are no curative tools to fight against it, communications are limited because the virus is poorly understood, and options are variable because of unpredictability.
Covid-PTSD | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced Monday that the firm has completed the sale of an absolute triple-net ground lease for a new construction, single-tenant Circle K convenience store and gas station located at 24010 Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Update as of 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 7: Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced that disembarkation will continue (Tuesday), with an additional nine domestic charter flights scheduled. All charters were arranged by Princess Cruises. Guests requiring shoreside medical care have been disembarked and are being treated at local and regional hospitals.
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), with support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday that the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund will be launched on Wednesday, April 8.
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
One person died in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
Fort Tejon
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
Two more members of the College of the Canyons community have been diagnosed with coronavirus. These are the second and third cases of coronavirus connected to the college.
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open 'Los Angeles Surge Hospital'
All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent the spread of #coronavirus (#COVID-19), all L.A. County parks will be closed on Sunday, April 12
All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
California Monday: 14,336 Cases, 343 Deaths
California now has had a total of 14,336 confirmed cases and 343 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 14,336 Cases, 343 Deaths
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
After seeing all my patients, I talked to the administrator at one of the homes who said the facility had no extra masks, gowns or shoe coverings.
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Recognizing that states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages as a result of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that California would help meet this moment by loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.
California to Loan 500 Ventilators to National Stockpile
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced the launch of a new website, covid19supplies.ca.gov, to get critical medical supplies to the front lines of California’s fight against COVID-19.
Newsom Launches Website for Medical Supplies, Boosts Testing
Newsom Cites Progress in Expanding Hospital Capacity
At the former Sleep Train Arena on Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is making progress in expanding hospital capacity by securing additional beds to treat COVID-19 patients and relieve pressure on the health care delivery system.
Newsom Cites Progress in Expanding Hospital Capacity
Army Monitors Recruits’ Health During Basic Training
The Army will temporarily halt the movement of soldiers to basic combat training because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commander of Army Training and Doctrine Command said Monday.
Army Monitors Recruits' Health During Basic Training
L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program
In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has launched a new telemedicine program.
L.A. County Fire Dept. Launches Telemedicine Program
April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
To help small businesses throughout Los Angeles County weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the county, in concert with private sector partners and foundations, is planning to launch a small business assistance program.
April 14: Supes to Consider More Aid for Small Businesses
U.S. Military Personnel Ordered to Wear Cloth Face Coverings
Department of Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper issued guidance to the workforce on Sunday to use cloth face coverings.
U.S. Military Personnel Ordered to Wear Cloth Face Coverings
FDA Requests Recall of All Zantac Products
The U.S. FDA is requesting manufacturers to withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, commonly known by the brand Zantac, from the market immediately.
FDA Requests Recall of All Zantac Products
Feds Sued for Nixing Independent Contractors From COVID Aid Package
A Colorado law firm sued the U.S. Small Business Administration in federal court Friday for a last-minute rule cutting off aid provided in the coronavirus stimulus package for independent contractors.
Feds Sued for Nixing Independent Contractors From COVID Aid Package
