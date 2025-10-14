header image

1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
| Tuesday, Oct 14, 2025
Copy-of-102519_news_TickFire_CR_wildfire-tickfire2019-7

In response to the recent wildfires, and as directed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant. This support reached more than 9,600 individuals across the households that received the grant.

The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, in partnership with The Center by Lendistry, launched the LA County Household Relief Grant, a targeted response in a time of great need, designed to offer immediate relief while longer-term aid was underway.

“My goal in co-authoring the motion to create the LA County Household Relief Fund was to ensure that Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire survivors had immediate access to financial assistance when they needed it most,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “This was one of the very first grant programs established after the January wildfires, and the dollars went directly to impacted households. These funds made a tangible difference for families facing unimaginable loss and gave them critical support at a time when every bit of help mattered.”

“Standing up the Household Relief Grant in just 28 days was an extraordinary challenge, but our team knew that families couldn’t wait,” said Rafael Carbajal, Director of the LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. “This wasn’t a full solution, but it was the support we could offer in a moment of real urgency. It was a first step that helped survivors take their next one.”

“Los Angeles County launched the Household Relief Grants just 28 days after the fires, to help families keep a roof over their heads, support older adults in staying safe and give survivors a foundation to begin again,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “This program delivered more than financial relief, it helped restore stability, dignity and hope for those most impacted by the wildfires. Recovery takes time, but we are committed to walking alongside every household as they rebuild their lives and their communities.”

With award amounts ranging between $6,000 and $18,000, the program was designed to prioritize the most severely impacted residents: households with children, older adults, people with disabilities, displaced residents, those with health-related needs and those who lost livelihoods. Grant funding helped households cover their most pressing costs at a vulnerable time and provided many recipients with the stability needed to envision a path toward recovery.

From putting food on the table to paying rent, behind every grant is a story of resilience. The data underscores the difficult choices families faced in the aftermath of the wildfires:

Over 51 percent of grantees reported the loss of equipment or tools for work or business.

43 percent had children under 18 in their household.

19 percent had no access to alternative housing.

Over 21 percent lost their primary mode of transportation.

 

These numbers represent more than just statistics, they reflect families; parents, children, and neighbors working to piece their lives back together.

While the grant program could not replace all that was lost, it provided a bridge in the earliest days of recovery for many households in need. A total of $31.78 million in relief was disbursed to impacted households, which included the initial $28 million allocated by the Board of Supervisors, $2.5 million from FireAid and additional donations.

“Our work isn’t over,” Carbajal said. “We know recovery from the wildfires is only just beginning. We are grateful for the opportunity to have served our community by providing a vital lifeline to thousands of households during such a difficult time.”

Visit the online Household Relief Grant Dashboard at dcba.lacounty.gov/household-relief-grant to explore program outcomes data and learn more about the experiences behind the numbers. Follow and share stories from the program on social media at @LACountyDCBA and join the conversation using #DCBAStories.

Since 1975, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has been the local consumer protection agency serving county consumers, tenants, homeowners, immigrants and workers. DCBA provides a wide range of services that aim to foster a fair and dynamic marketplace and enhance the economic wellbeing of our communities. This includes investigating consumer fraud complaints, enforcing the County’s minimum wage, tenant and worker protections, and providing access to justice programs. More information can be found at dcba.lacounty.gov or by calling (800) 593-8222.
