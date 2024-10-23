header image

October 23
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
Water drop
La Brea Affordable Housing, West Hollywood. Photo: Art Gray/WMC 3.0


Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.

These units range from studios to one- and two-bedroom apartments across several supportive housing complexes. In total, LACDMH has provided support this year for nine new complexes which have offered 847 units for low-income County residents.

Since January, LACDMH and its partners have celebrated grand openings for the following affordable housing complexes which have represented years of dedicated planning and collaboration:

-Imagine Village II, Lancaster, $4.48 million from NPLH for 28 LACDMH-funded units out of 80 total units;

-Juniper Grove, Palmdale, $5.08 million from NPLH for 50 LACDMH-funded units out of 101 total units;

-6th St. Place, Los Angeles, $5.06 million from NPLH for 22 LACDMH-funded units out of 94 total units;

-Pointe on La Brea, Hollywood, $5.2 million from NPLH for 24 LACDMH-funded units out of 50 total units;

-NOHO 5050, North Hollywood, $4.37 million from NPLH for 19 LACDMH-funded units out of 40 total units;

-Weingart Tower 1A, Los Angeles, $15 million invested from NPLH for 69 LACDMH-funded units out of 278 total units;

-Lake House, Los Angeles, $7.01 million from NPLH for 31 LACDMH-funded units out of 62 total units;

-Beacon Landing, San Pedro, $6.02 million from NPLH for 43 LACDMH-funded units out of 89 total units; and,

-Las Palmas, Wilmington, $7 million from NPLH for 49 LACDMH-funded units out of 53 total units.

Designed specifically for individuals needing mental health services who are experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness, or are at risk of becoming chronically homeless, each NPLH unit is equipped with living room and bedroom furniture, kitchen appliances, and other essential amenities, such as on-site laundry, a computer room, community room with a kitchen and TV area, and an outdoor setting, including a BBQ grill area. Residents also have access to on-site case management, mental health and substance use disorder services for a minimum of 20 years, ensuring long-term support and stability.

“At the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, we are here to provide a helping hand, support, care, linkage, and shelter, especially to our most vulnerable neighbors.” said LACDMH Director Dr. Lisa H. Wong. “Over the past 16 years, the Department of Mental Health has invested in thousands of units of housing with a commitment of over $1 billion in capital investments and mental health services that have made a difference and continue to provide hope, recovery and wellbeing to all residents of L.A. County.”

Since 2008, LACDMH has funded 162 developments which has resulted in the creation of permanent housing options for unhoused individuals with a serious mental illness across Los Angeles County, totaling $1 billion. This overall investment has so far funded 4,564 units, ranging from studios, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments.  Currently, 110 of the 162 developments are occupied, providing 2,706 units of permanent housing.  The remaining 52 developments, providing 1,858 additional units, are in various stages of development, such as pre-development, under construction, or leasing process.  At present, LACDMH is involved in the leasing process for 16 of the 52 developments, targeting transition age youth (TAY), adults, older adults, and families.  Additionally, LACDMH has 14 of the 52 developments under construction, targeting TAY, adults, older adults, and veterans.  Finally, LACDMH has 22 developments in the pre-development stage, seeking additional funding commitments to start construction as well as obtain the required city or county approval for the design and architectural drawings.  In addition to the investment in permanent housing, the Department continues to provide mental health services to individuals residing in LACDMH-assisted units.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program

L.A. County Probation Department Launches College, Career Pathway Program
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.
FULL STORY...

County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units

County Department of Mental Health Continues To Provide New Supportive Housing Units
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.
FULL STORY...

Legislators Urge Supes to Declare State of Emergency for Chiquita Landfill Crisis

Legislators Urge Supes to Declare State of Emergency for Chiquita Landfill Crisis
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, joined by 15 Assemblymembers and state Senators. has issued a formal request to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, calling for an immediate State of Emergency declaration in response to the ongoing public health disaster caused by the underground chemical fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Villages

L.A. County Parks Trick or Treat Villages
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
Los Angeles County Parks this Halloween season will be transformed into haunted houses and Trick or Treat Villages.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting in Santa Clarita

Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting in Santa Clarita
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.
FULL STORY...
