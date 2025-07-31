County Dept. of Public Social Services Launches Essential Services Month

In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services will launch August Essential Services Month, a focused digital outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department’s programs or how to apply.

As one of 58 county social services agencies in California, the Department of Public Social Services provides essential assistance to eligible L.A. County residents, including help with food, healthcare, cash aid, employment support and in-home care for elderly, blind, or disabled individuals.

The L.A. County Department of Public Social Services will use its digital platforms—including the weekly Essential DPSS resource newsletter, social media accounts and hundreds of poster ads donated by LA Metro, to highlight services and show residents how to apply.

Outreach materials will be available in multiple languages to serve the county’s diverse communities and will include direct links to dedicated websites and video guides with step-by-step instructions on how to apply for benefits. The department will also share critical information about local job fairs and other free community resources to help improve the quality of life for L.A. County residents.

The Department of Public Social Services encourages all L.A. County residents to share this information to ensure that those most in need are informed, supported and empowered.

To stay informed with the month-long campaign, visit the DPSS website or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

