header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 31
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
County Dept. of Public Social Services Launches Essential Services Month
| Thursday, Jul 31, 2025
August Essential Services Month

In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services will launch August Essential Services Month, a focused digital outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department’s programs or how to apply.

As one of 58 county social services agencies in California, the Department of Public Social Services provides essential assistance to eligible L.A. County residents, including help with food, healthcare, cash aid, employment support and in-home care for elderly, blind, or disabled individuals.

The L.A. County Department of Public Social Services will use its digital platforms—including the weekly Essential DPSS resource newsletter, social media accounts and hundreds of poster ads donated by LA Metro, to highlight services and show residents how to apply.

Outreach materials will be available in multiple languages to serve the county’s diverse communities and will include direct links to dedicated websites and video guides with step-by-step instructions on how to apply for benefits. The department will also share critical information about local job fairs and other free community resources to help improve the quality of life for L.A. County residents.

The Department of Public Social Services encourages all L.A. County residents to share this information to ensure that those most in need are informed, supported and empowered.

To stay informed with the month-long campaign, visit the DPSS website or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Dept. of Public Social Services Launches Essential Services Month

County Dept. of Public Social Services Launches Essential Services Month
Thursday, Jul 31, 2025
In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services will launch August Essential Services Month, a focused digital outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department's programs or how to apply.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Use Warning For July 30

Ocean Water Use Warning For July 30
Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

Barger to Spotlight Budget Impacts During Weekly Board of Supervisors’ Meetings

Barger to Spotlight Budget Impacts During Weekly Board of Supervisors’ Meetings
Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will now receive weekly updates on the County’s fiscal health and the implications of curtailments during their regularly scheduled Board meetings. 
FULL STORY...

County DACC to Host ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event in August

County DACC to Host ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event in August
Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is excited to announce its participation in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event throughout the month of August, a nationwide initiative organized by NBC4 and Telemundo 52.
FULL STORY...

Barger Appoints George B. Newhouse, Jr. to Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission

Barger Appoints George B. Newhouse, Jr. to Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission
Wednesday, Jul 30, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today the appointment of George B. Newhouse, Jr. to the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, citing his deep legal expertise, integrity, and decades of public service as key qualifications for the role.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Dept. of Public Social Services Launches Essential Services Month
In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services will launch August Essential Services Month, a focused digital outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department's programs or how to apply.
County Dept. of Public Social Services Launches Essential Services Month
Patsy Ayala | The Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
Every school year brings new opportunities for growth, learning and connection. As a long-time resident of Santa Clarita and someone who has worked closely with schools and families throughout my career, I understand how important it is for our students to start the year with confidence.
Patsy Ayala | The Santa Clarita Public Library is Back-to-School Ready
Kathryn Barger | Newsom’s Executive Order
I appreciate Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order issued on Wednesday, July 30, which restores local control over important land use matters, like Senate Bill 9, in high fire severity zones.
Kathryn Barger | Newsom’s Executive Order
Aug. 16: Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events is bringing back Country Night, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.
Aug. 16: Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Sept. 13: Tickets on Sale for SIGSCV Fashion Show ‘Defy Gravity’
Tickets are on sale for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 14th Annual Soroptimist Fashion Show to be held Saturday, Sept. 13 at Hyatt Regency, Valencia.
Sept. 13: Tickets on Sale for SIGSCV Fashion Show ‘Defy Gravity’
Aug. 15: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 2025 Inspire Summit
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host the 2025 Inspire Summit, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 at James T. Ventress Clubhouse.
Aug. 15: Boys & Girls Club of SCV 2025 Inspire Summit
Santa Clarita Native to Perform at Lollapalooza Chicago
Santa Clarita native Sam Anderson will be the bassist for Jesse Detor at Lollapalooza in Chicago, performing on Friday. Aug. 1 on The Grove Stage.
Santa Clarita Native to Perform at Lollapalooza Chicago
Castaic Student Crowned International United Miss Junior Preteen 2025-26
At just 10 years old, Serenity Grace Russell, a student at Castaic Elementary School, is already making an impact. A proud California native and rising fifth grader, Russell represented her state at the prestigious International United Miss pageant on Julyu 19, and earned the title of International United Miss Junior Preteen 2025–2026.
Castaic Student Crowned International United Miss Junior Preteen 2025-26
‘To Teeter on a Three Faced Ledge’ Art Exhibit at Valencia Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "To Teeter on a Three Faced Ledge" by artist Demi Sedrakyan, is on view through Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the Valencia Library.
‘To Teeter on a Three Faced Ledge’ Art Exhibit at Valencia Library
Aug. 5: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5 starting at 6 p.m.
Aug. 5: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Wags All Around, Success at Pet Adoption Day
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the success of last week’s Pet Adoption Day, held at Bridgeport Park, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center.
Wags All Around, Success at Pet Adoption Day
Biggs Signs with Mustangs to Play Baseball
Tyler Biggs, a 6 foot 3 inch pitcher from Valencia, has signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
Biggs Signs with Mustangs to Play Baseball
Canyons Hires Erik Matheson to Lead Swim, Dive Program
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its hiring of former Loyola Marymount University women's swim associate head coach Erik Matheson as the next head coach of the Cougars' swim & dive program. Matheson begins his new role effective immediately.
Canyons Hires Erik Matheson to Lead Swim, Dive Program
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
COC Foundation Welcomes Newly Installed Board of Directors
The College of the Canyons Foundation welcomed its newly installed board of directors at a reception held on the COC Valencia campus, marking an evening of renewed purpose.
COC Foundation Welcomes Newly Installed Board of Directors
Ocean Water Use Warning For July 30
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Use Warning For July 30
Aug. 2: Join Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for National Night Out at Central Park
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, invites the community to attend National Night Out on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Aug. 2: Join Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for National Night Out at Central Park
Barger to Spotlight Budget Impacts During Weekly Board of Supervisors’ Meetings
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will now receive weekly updates on the County’s fiscal health and the implications of curtailments during their regularly scheduled Board meetings. 
Barger to Spotlight Budget Impacts During Weekly Board of Supervisors’ Meetings
Community Comes Together for Child & Family Center’s Annual Family Fun Nite
Clients and staff of Child & Family Center came together on Monday, July 28 for an evening filled with laughter, creativity, and connection at the annual Family Fun Nite.
Community Comes Together for Child & Family Center’s Annual Family Fun Nite
County DACC to Host ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event in August
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is excited to announce its participation in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event throughout the month of August, a nationwide initiative organized by NBC4 and Telemundo 52.
County DACC to Host ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event in August
Registration Continues at COC for Fall 2025 Semester
The College of the Canyons fall 2025 semester will offer more than 1,880 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.   
Registration Continues at COC for Fall 2025 Semester
Barger Appoints George B. Newhouse, Jr. to Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today the appointment of George B. Newhouse, Jr. to the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, citing his deep legal expertise, integrity, and decades of public service as key qualifications for the role.
Barger Appoints George B. Newhouse, Jr. to Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Santa Clarita Wine Club Seeks New Members
The Santa Clarita Wine Club has reopened membership opportunities for those who enjoy great wine, food and making new acquaintances.
Santa Clarita Wine Club Seeks New Members
SCVNews.com