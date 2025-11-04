County DPSS Goes Green in Support of Military Veterans

In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.

This symbolic gesture represents the ongoing commitment of DPSS and other local agencies in raising awareness of resources to help active-duty military veterans and their families make the transition to civilian life.

L.A. County is home to approximately 250,000 veterans, representing about 13% of all veterans living in California. Many veterans rely on programs such as food assistance, health coverage, and other essential safety net services provided in Los Angeles County.

Led by the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Counties, Operation Green Light draws attention to the unique challenges veterans may face and highlights available support within local communities.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, DPSS will light its City of Industry headquarters entrance green to officially launch the campaign. Community members, businesses, and organizations are also encouraged to participate by switching one household or office light to a green bulb.

“By shining a green light, we let our veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” said DPSS Director Jackie Contreras.

Additionally, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors has instructed the Department of Military & Veteran Affairs and the Office of Immigrant Affairs to help connect more veterans with legal and citizenship services.

The Board has proclaimed Nov. 11 as Veterans Day in L.A. County and encourages residents to show their support for Operation Green Light.

For additional veterans’ resources, visit the Veterans and U.S. Military Resources page on the DPSS website.

