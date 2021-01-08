County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest

Time is running out for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students to submit their artwork for the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. All entries are due Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors’ Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest and educational campaign are designed to teach kids how trash from anywhere in Los Angeles County—no matter if it’s left in the South Bay, San Fernando Valley, the Gateway Cities or East L.A.—can end up on beaches like Dockweiler, Venice and Zuma and in the ocean. The campaign includes the original “Clean and Blue” video, which is online at beaches.lacounty.gov/postercontest.

For the contest, 3rd through 5th grade students can submit artwork containing environmental messages about keeping the beaches/ocean clean for a chance to have their art wrapped around beach trash barrels on some of Southern California’s most popular beaches.

The educational campaign also includes the “Ocean Heroes” activity guide. The activity guide was developed in partnership with Heal the Bay and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works. All materials are available online at beaches.lacounty.gov/postercontest.

For more information, visit beaches.lacounty.gov/postercontest. An electronic media kit containing the “Clean and Blue” video, “Ocean Heroes” activity guide and images of previous winning posters is available at bit.ly/CanTheTrashMedia.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 25 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles County coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu, Surfrider, and Venice beaches. In addition to promoting and maintaining a clean coastline, DBH operates Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey.