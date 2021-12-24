County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 24, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced it is prepared to deliver an urgent expansion of the County’s free COVID-19 testing services amidst Holiday demand effective Friday, Dec. 24.

Demand for COVID-19 testing is steadily increasing as County residents rush to get tested before gathering with loved ones and as a direct result of L.A. County’s surge in new cases. The expansion of access to COVID-19 testing includes the relaunching of the Holiday Home Test Collection Program with new guidelines to reach more people and make it easier to get tested.

“L.A. County residents are doing right by getting tested as a precaution before gathering, if they have been exposed and at the first sign of symptoms,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Health Services. “Getting tested and isolating as needed plays a vital role in our collective fight against the current Holiday surge, we encourage anyone – including those who are vaccinated – to get tested if they believe they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. We will continue to closely monitor testing needs and adjust capacity as needed in the coming weeks.”

Expansion of LA County COVID-19 Testing Services is effective Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. All services are free and can be accessed at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

Capacity expansion includes:

– Extended hours of operation at sites across Los Angeles County

– Additional week and weekend dates

– Additional mobile testing units in hard-hit areas

– Relaunch of Holiday Home Test Collection Program with new guidelines to reach more people and make it easier to get tested. The link is here: https://covid19.lacounty.gov/hometest. Any L.A. County resident who is symptomatic or believes they were exposed to COVID-19 can order a home testing kit. Home testing kits require swab collection to be mailed back for PCR test results.

L.A. County COVID-19 testing services are available at no out-of-pocket cost and can be accessed by anyone regardless of insurance or immigration status.

No Comments for : County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 191st Death

    Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 191st Death

    4 hours ago
  • County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand

    County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand

    5 hours ago
  • Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty

    Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)

    Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)

    19 hours ago
  • Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members

    Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members

    1 day ago
  • Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV

    Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV

    1 day ago
  • Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases

    Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases

    1 day ago
  • LACoFD Now Recruiting for 2022 Explorer Program

    LACoFD Now Recruiting for 2022 Explorer Program

    1 day ago
  • Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon

    Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon

    1 day ago
  • Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

    Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.