County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program

Los Angeles County has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants’ email addresses.

The Property Owner e-Notification AlertHo is an extension of the County’s existing Fraud Notification Program, which informs property owners of recorded activity on their property.

The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office along with the County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and the County Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs have joined forces to offer this innovative tool that expedites the notification process to a property owner using their registered email address. Owners can register at the Assessor’s website at https://assessor.lacounty. gov/.

“Along with being notified by regular mail within 5 to 30 days on activity on a person’s property, now that property owner will be notified within 48 hours by email as long as they are registered,” said Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang. “This is another tool to try and deter fraudulent activity by some unscrupulous individual trying to take advantage of a property owner.”

Currently, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk mails fraud notifications directly to homeowners and renters within 30-days when a Grant Deed, Quit Claim Deed or Deed of Trust has been recorded on their chain of title, or, within 5-days, when a Notice of Default, or Notice of Sale is recorded to advise the property is subject to entering foreclosure. As of Jan. 5, in addition to receiving paper copies via US mail, an email will be sent within 48 hours to the E-Notification registrant of a recordation of an aforementioned document and will include a statement advising about the recording on their property.

“We are excited to be in partnership with the Assessor and the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to provide direct digital notice to e-Notification Registrants when a transaction has been recorded on a property,”said Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. “Providing notification to e-Notification Registrants when a recording takes place ensures they remain informed and can take immediate action, if needed, to protect against malicious or fraudulent activity.”

To enroll for e-Notification, you will need to create a profile on the Los Angeles County Assessor’s portal at assessorportal.assessor. lacounty.gov and opt-in for e-Notification. Most important, if a property owner has any questions about the notification received, or believes a recorded notice is suspicious, they should contact the Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs at (800) 593-8222, or by email at homehelp@dcba.lacounty.gov.

“We are excited to partner in the launch of the e-Notification program to ensure that registered property owners are quickly alerted via email whenever a foreclosure, transfer of title or mortgage is recorded on their property,” said DCBA director Rafael Carbajal. “Contact us if you have any questions about the program, need foreclosure assistance, or if you suspect fraudulent activity. We are here to help.”

