County Extends Heat Alert for SCV Through Sunday

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Sunday, Aug. 15.
The following are areas under the extended Heat Alert:
– Santa Clarita Valley: through Sunday, Aug. 15
– Antelope Valley: through Monday, Aug. 16
– West San Fernando Valley: through Sunday, Aug. 15
– East San Fernando Valley: through Sunday, Aug. 15
Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:
– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.
– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.
– Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.
– Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.
– Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone.
– If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.
– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.
“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”
County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.
The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is priority. Public Health notes the following for cooling centers:
– Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.
– Staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Adrian Joel Sanchez, 34, of Long Beach, as the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Templin Highway Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to flee custody and dragged the deputy with his car, according to law enforcement officials.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
Law enforcement officials said Thursday that although Sgt. Joel Nebel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been arrested in connection to an alleged residential shooting in Valencia, charges had not yet been brought forward by prosecutors.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Wednesday that all school employees in the state would be required to either show proof of vaccination or be tested once per week caught a number of local school districts off-guard, administrators said.
Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a lineup Wednesday of public health experts, legendary guests, and youth leaders for a conversation on how important vaccines are for the safe reopening of schools.
SACRAMENTO - In a victory for California’s foster youth, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, commends the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for approving an extension of the iFoster Pilot Program, which provides these youth with free smartphones and cellular service.
Control over land-use policy remains a focal point for the city of Santa Clarita, which earlier this year sought to retain maximum control within the framework of new state laws making it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADU), commonly known as granny flats, without community or city input.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.