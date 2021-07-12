header image

1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone
old telephone
County Extends Heat Alert in SCV Through Tuesday
| Monday, Jul 12, 2021
high heat alert issued

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a Heat Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley as high temperatures have been forecast for both areas.

The Heat Alerts are expected to last through the following dates:

Antelope Valley: through Wednesday, July 14

Santa Clarita Valley: through Tuesday, July 13

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.

Public Health offers the following recommendations during high-temperature days:

– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

– Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone.

– If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is a priority. Public Health notes the following for cooling centers:

– Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.

– Staff and visitors are required to wear a face-covering at all times, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services.

The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
