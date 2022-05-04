County Fire Accepts Donation From First-In Fire Foundation

The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently accepted a generous donation from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on May 4.

The donation consisted of ribs which will be used to fill up nine new freezers that were also provided in-kind by the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” program late last year; the freezers are currently housed in various LACoFD fire stations and within the Camps Section. The additional donation of food is meant to provide readily available, healthy nourishment as firefighters prepare for another unprecedented and intense wildfire season locally and Statewide.

“We thank local organizations, such as the First-In Fire Foundation, who not only support our Department and its mission, but also our team members,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby. “Their donations are a great reminder that our communities care about our firefighters just as much as we care about them.”

“Quietly, we remember courageous firefighters here in Los Angeles and around the world on May 4, 2022. On the frontlines of everything dangerous, firefighters everywhere face Herculean multiple challenges – from raging wildfires and natural disasters to pandemics and civil unrest, to rescues in the chaos of war. Wherever there is fire service, there is hope,” said First-In Fire Foundation President Lyn MacEwen Cohen. “We are honored to be a partner in preparedness with the extraordinary LACoFD and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. This week, we delight in delivering ‘legendary ribs,’ courtesy of Original Farmers Market; love from the grassroots; and perhaps a big morale boost to local fire stations.”

First-In Fire Foundation President Lyn MacEwen Cohen and Colonel Marc Cohen, California State Guard, Senior Advisor to Commanding General, California Air National Guard, joined Chief Osby, along with Acting Chief Deputies Anthony C. Marrone and Vince A. Peña, during a presentation yesterday at LACoFD headquarters in East Los Angeles.

Over the next few days, First-In Fire Foundation President MacEwen Cohen and Colonel Cohen will be visiting with LACoFD firefighters throughout Los Angeles County in advance of International Firefighters’ Day to drop off additional rib deliveries and spread their message of gratitude and appreciation to our firefighters for providing the gold standard of service to residents and communities.

The First-In Fire Foundation also recently contributed to the donation drive to help provide critical essentials to first responders in Ukraine.

For information about how to donate to the “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” program for a local fire station, please call (323) 933-8164.

