County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 25 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. There currently are three active fires in L.A. County. Over the weekend the three fires did not increase in size and containment percentages increased across all three fires. Two other fires have erupted in Southern California including the Auto Fire near Oxnard in Ventura County and the Scout Fire in Riverside County.

Other fire related developments include:

It is estimated that nearly 60 square miles of Los Angeles County have been scorched by wildfires since Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday, Jan. 15. The wine event continues to bring life-threatening, destructive and widespread winds that can result in significant impacts such as downed trees, power outages and most significantly the high risk for large fires with very rapid spread.

The South Coast AQMD has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds through Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Amid wide-spread reports of price gouging in the short-term rental market in the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California officials have asked the public to report instances of price gouging in the housing market to the State Attorney General’s Office at oag.ca.gov/report.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation to provide quicker access to recovery resources for residents on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The proclamation promises to cut red tape. Read the original proclamation here.

In other rebuilding news Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to waive CEQA and Coastal Act requirements for reconstruction and extends law against price gouging.

Arson investigators have found what they believe is the ignition point of the Palisades fire, an area near “Skull Rock” in the hills above Pacific Palisades and a known location that draws hikers and teenage partyers

Los Angeles authorities have vowed to prosecute illegal drone flights after a civilian drone collided with a Canadian “Super Scooper” aircraft fighting the Palisades Fire, forcing it to be grounded over the weekend. Repairs to the plane are complete and it was returned to service on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

In response to the ongoing Palisades and Eaton wildfire incidents, a curfew has been imposed in the mandatory evacuation zones. Disaster workers, credentialed media and other essential personnel will be exempt from the curfew and permitted access, provided they present proper identification.

The curfew will be strictly enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the primary objective of enhancing security and safeguarding the property of displaced residents. Anyone found in violation of this curfew will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanor offense under LACC section 2.68.320. Conviction may result in a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment.

Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Health has declared a local health emergency in Los Angeles County and issued an order temporarily banning the use of air blowing devices, like leaf blowers. The recent strong winds and fires have caused hazardous air quality, increased ash and debris, and disrupted essential health services. During the fire recovery and cleanup, air blowers are prohibited throughout the county until the Health Officer determines it is safe to use them without harming public health. Ash is like a fine, dangerous dust that can be inhaled deep into the lungs and can cause major problems everywhere it lands.

FEMA is now accepting applications from residents impacted by the L.A. County fires. Visit www.disasterassistance.gov/.

Assistance Centers and Disaster Recovery Centers are open to the public starting Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be two locations:

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Pasadena City College

Community Education Center

3035 E. Foothill Blvd.,

Pasadena, CA 91107

Los Angeles County residents who registered for FEMA assistance will receive a letter. If the letter says you are “not approved” for assistance, it does not mean you have been denied assistance. Understanding this letter and any next steps you need to take is critical to move your recovery forward. To learn more, click here.

Fire status as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14

Palisades Fire:

23,713 acres

5,000+/- structures damaged or destroyed

17% contained

Eaton Fire

14,117 acres

7,000+/- structures damaged or destroyed

35% contained

Hurst Fire

799 acres

97% contained

Auto Fire

56 acres

25% contained

The Auto Fire which began Monday, Jan. 13 is reported to have had its forward progress stopped.

Scout Fire

2 acres

The Scout Fire began on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and is reported to have been knocked down.

