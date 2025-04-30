County First Responders Release L.A. Wildfire Documentary

Los Angeles County’s first responders have released “Resilience,” a new documentary spotlighting the heroic actions of first responders who risked their lives battling the Eaton and Palisades Fires.

“Resilience: The Untold Stories of LA County First Responders” features never‑before‑seen footage of the wildfires, as well as first‑hand accounts from firefighters, deputy sheriffs, lifeguards and professional peace officers.

To view the video, click here:

Members of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, Los Angeles County Firefighters Local 1014, and the Los Angeles County Lifeguard Association held a press conference on April 24 at Altadena Triangle Park, near the Altadena Sheriff and Fire Stations, to announce the release of “Resilience.”

With wildfire seasons growing longer and more destructive, “Resilience” offers an unfiltered look at the courage and challenges faced by Los Angeles County’s frontline first responders. The documentary highlights their stories and the challenges they faced battling the Eaton and Palisades fires.

For more information, please visit www.LACoFirstResponders.com.

