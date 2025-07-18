County Flags to Fly at Half‑Staff After LASD Training Center Tragedy

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced on Friday, July 18 that all Los Angeles County facilities will lower their flags to half‑staff immediately in honor of the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who lost their lives in the explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our County family,” said Barger. “Lowering our flags is a solemn gesture to honor the service and sacrifice of these brave deputies. We will never forget their dedication to keeping our communities safe.”

Barger extended her condolences to the deputies’ families and pledged continued support to the Sheriff’s Department as investigations continue.

“Our county stands united with LASD during this difficult time,” said Barger. “At our upcoming board meeting on Tuesday, we will formally honor the service and sacrifice of our fallen deputies and reaffirm our commitment to providing their families with every support and resource they deserve.”

