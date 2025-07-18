County Flags to Fly at Half‑Staff After LASD Training Center Tragedy

|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced on Friday, July 18 that all Los Angeles County facilities will lower their flags to half‑staff immediately in honor of the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who lost their lives in the explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
On Friday, July 18, shortly after 7:30 a.m., an explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Biscailuz Training Facility located in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles. Three LASD deputies died in the blast.
This episode of SCVTV's Legacy series was taped in 2002. Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society speaks with Carl Boyer III, the first chairman of the city of Santa Clarita Formation Committee in 1986. Boyer discusses the effort to form a city and the challenges of setting it up.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $16,000 in scholarships and awards at its annual Awards Celebration, held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she has joined a coalition of lawmakers and concerned parents to urge the rejection of AB 84, which would require increased oversight of charter schools.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees took the next steps to move forward with developing the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center at its regular board meeting held on Wednesday, July 16.
Golden Oak Adult School announced that its fall 2025 semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 18, and online registration is now open for a wide array of courses designed to support career advancement, personal enrichment and academic achievement.
Green Santa Clarita wants to remind you that, if you have bulky trash items, such as furniture, appliances, tree branches, scrap wood, sod and tires, you can dispose of them for free either by pickup or drop-off, whether your residence is single-family of multi-family.
The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community. It connects local non-profits and volunteers who want to offer their time, skills and talents to a good cause.
Caltrans has announced that daytime lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway, starting Monday, July 21, for pavement rehabilitation.
1928
- L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report
]
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates in collaboration with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will host "Books & Hikes," to discuss Amy Tan's "The Backyard Bird Chronicles," 8 a.m. Sunday, July 27 at the Acorn Amphitheater.
The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that more than a dozen bills from her 2025 legislative package are advancing through the State Senate.
Valencia Town Center will host its Back to School Bash, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at the lower level of the mall near H&M.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is now recruiting for fall interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. and California offices. Whitesides represents the CA-27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced that California's "No Touch" Phone Law is officially in effect.
There is nothing quite like a Thursday evening in Old Town Newhall. As the sun sets, Main Street comes alive with twinkling lights stretching overhead, lively music filling the air, along with laughter and conversations flowing amongst families and friends.
Join the Santa Clarita Public Library for the Summer Reading Finale on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Branch. Celebrate a summer of reading and adventure with live performers, music, crafts, story time and more.
The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community will take place Thursday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the California Institute of the Arts.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
1834
- Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record
]
