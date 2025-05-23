header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Friday, May 23, 2025
pch

Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.

Reopening comes as the state lifts the closure of Pacific Coast Highway, from Santa Monica through Malibu, in time for Memorial Day Weekend, nearly a week ahead of schedule. PCH opened to traffic on Friday, May 22, opening at 7 a.m., an hour ahead of schedule.

Army Corps of Engineers crews have worked to clear fire-damaged properties along PCH to allow the road to reopen.

“I’m extremely proud of our teams and partners whose relentless dedication has led to the successful completion of more than 5,500 properties, representing over half of all currently eligible properties in both areas impacted by these devastating wildfires,” said Brig. Gen. William Hannan, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Task Force Phoenix. “Clearing critical areas along the Pacific Coast Highway has been particularly vital, given its sensitive ecological importance and its role as a lifeline for local communities. This effort exemplifies our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience.”

Malibu officials said traffic signals will be flashing red lights and should be treated as all-way stops at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Big Rock Drive, La Costa Beach Club and Carbon Canyon Road.

Stopping in the burn area will be prohibited and the right lane of southbound PCH will be subject to occasional closures for debris removal. Drivers who stop in burn areas to look around will be cited.

A 25 mph speed limit will be enforced.

Security measures continue to be enforced in the burn areas. The LAPD will enforce checkpoints around the Pacifc Palisades neighborhood, only residents will be allowed into the area.

Drivers using Tuna Canyon Road will only be allowed to make a right turn to access PCH.

L.A. County urges all drivers to exercise caution when traveling mountain roads and other fire-affected areas. These communities are still undergoing post-fire debris removal and other maintenance activities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following statement on the reopening of PCH:

“As Pacific Coast Highway officially reopens, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is reinforcing its commitment to public safety in the fire-affected areas of the city of Malibu, unincorporated Malibu, and our Topanga community. The Department will be implementing strict traffic enforcement, conducting high visibility patrols, undercover operations, and bolstering looter suppression efforts to protect our residents. Our comprehensive crime strategy will focus on a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity and traffic violations and will be coordinated with the California Highway Patrol and other public safety agencies.

Additionally, the deployment of unmanned aerial technology will enhance our patrol capabilities and support rapid response for looter suppression in the fire-affected areas.

‘Our highest priority is the safety of this community,”’ said Acting Captain Dustin Carr. ‘We are proud to reach this milestone in the Palisades Fire recovery and will continue supporting it with increased traffic enforcement, proactive looter suppression, and a close partnership with the community. There will be zero tolerance for looting and reckless driving. Please help us keep the city of Malibu, unincorporated Malibu, and our Topanga community safe as we rebuild together.’

The Malibu Lost Hills Station urges all residents and visitors to comply with traffic regulations, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. Community cooperation is essential as recovery and rebuilding efforts continue in the affected areas. The department encourages the public to stay updated through the Malibu/Lost Hills Station social media accounts on X, Nixle, and Facebook. Please refer to the Caltrans website https://dot.ca.gov/ for the latest on road conditions and closures.”

L.A. County Public Works crews will continue to monitor local streets to support the safety and accessibility of roadways throughout the region.

For the latest updates on county road closures and reopenings visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures or follow LA County Public Works on social media @LACoPublicWorks.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program

Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Thursday, May 22, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
FULL STORY...

LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls

LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
FULL STORY...

LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
FULL STORY...

May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources

May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her full 2025 legislative package, 20 bills that reflect her commitment to community safety, veterans, helping small business and consumer protection.
Schiavo Announces Full 2025 Legislative Package
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will celebrate its 30th anniversary when it opens for the season on Saturday, May 24, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Guests will get the first look at the waterpark's multimillion-dollar refurbishment.
May 24: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Opens for 30th Anniversary Season
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.
County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and plant growth from the existing Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trails in the SCV on Saturday, May 31.
May 31: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Designing for Success: E-commerce Website Layout and Design Essentials for Beginners, on Monday, May 26 from 10-11 a.m.
May 26: Webinar on E-commerce Website Layout
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
The Master's University men's golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master's University women's 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.
TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
The LEAP Children's Museum is calling on community members to volunteer and help bring hands-on learning and fun to local families during its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Series, running from Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, July 6.
LEAP Children’s Museum Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Summer Pop-Up
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting State Senator Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), Thursday, June 26, from 5:30-7 p.m.
June 26: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Suzette Valladares
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
Catfé, a new cat cafe coming soon to the Santa Clarita Valley, is seeking donations to cover renovation costs and city fees.
Catfé Cat Cafe Coming Soon to Santa Clarita Valley
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
Students from the College of the Canyons Center for Early Childhood Education, Library Department and the Associated Student Government will host a free "Movie Under the Stars" on Friday, May 30.
May 30: COC CECE, Library to Host ‘Movie Under the Stars’
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, voted on Thursday, May 22, against the House Republican budget proposal that slashes Medicaid, SNAP and other programs that hundreds of thousands of his constituents rely on.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides | Why I Voted Against House Budget Proposal
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s popular Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.
May 31: Summer Fun Returns with Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Three local professionals are joining forces to kick off the Backpack Drive, a community-focused initiative designed to support students at Canyon High School and SCV Foster Youth by collecting backpacks stocked with essential school supplies.
Community Invited to Participate in Local Backpack Drive Thru July 31
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is launching a residential soil lead testing program in the area downwind of the Eaton Fire.
Public Health Launches Eaton Fire Soil Testing Program
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
The Master's University's Hannah Fredericks finished third in the final of the 10000m on the first day of competition at the 2025 NAIA Track & Field National Championships on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University on Wednesday, May 21.
Fredericks Takes Third at Nationals in 10k
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
It took two days to complete, but the first round of the NAIA Men's Golf Championships is finally in the books, with The Master's University team finding itself in T9 at 7-over after Wednesday, May 21.
Mustangs Move Up Through Thunderous First Round
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
