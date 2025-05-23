County Fully Reopens Tuna Canyon Road Near Malibu, State Reopens PCH

Los Angeles County Public Works has reopened Tuna Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mountains, effective Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m. The scenic canyon road was closed in January during the Palisades Fire.

Reopening comes as the state lifts the closure of Pacific Coast Highway, from Santa Monica through Malibu, in time for Memorial Day Weekend, nearly a week ahead of schedule. PCH opened to traffic on Friday, May 22, opening at 7 a.m., an hour ahead of schedule.

Army Corps of Engineers crews have worked to clear fire-damaged properties along PCH to allow the road to reopen.

“I’m extremely proud of our teams and partners whose relentless dedication has led to the successful completion of more than 5,500 properties, representing over half of all currently eligible properties in both areas impacted by these devastating wildfires,” said Brig. Gen. William Hannan, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Task Force Phoenix. “Clearing critical areas along the Pacific Coast Highway has been particularly vital, given its sensitive ecological importance and its role as a lifeline for local communities. This effort exemplifies our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience.”

Malibu officials said traffic signals will be flashing red lights and should be treated as all-way stops at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Big Rock Drive, La Costa Beach Club and Carbon Canyon Road.

Stopping in the burn area will be prohibited and the right lane of southbound PCH will be subject to occasional closures for debris removal. Drivers who stop in burn areas to look around will be cited.

A 25 mph speed limit will be enforced.

Security measures continue to be enforced in the burn areas. The LAPD will enforce checkpoints around the Pacifc Palisades neighborhood, only residents will be allowed into the area.

Drivers using Tuna Canyon Road will only be allowed to make a right turn to access PCH.

L.A. County urges all drivers to exercise caution when traveling mountain roads and other fire-affected areas. These communities are still undergoing post-fire debris removal and other maintenance activities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued the following statement on the reopening of PCH:

“As Pacific Coast Highway officially reopens, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is reinforcing its commitment to public safety in the fire-affected areas of the city of Malibu, unincorporated Malibu, and our Topanga community. The Department will be implementing strict traffic enforcement, conducting high visibility patrols, undercover operations, and bolstering looter suppression efforts to protect our residents. Our comprehensive crime strategy will focus on a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity and traffic violations and will be coordinated with the California Highway Patrol and other public safety agencies.

Additionally, the deployment of unmanned aerial technology will enhance our patrol capabilities and support rapid response for looter suppression in the fire-affected areas.

‘Our highest priority is the safety of this community,”’ said Acting Captain Dustin Carr. ‘We are proud to reach this milestone in the Palisades Fire recovery and will continue supporting it with increased traffic enforcement, proactive looter suppression, and a close partnership with the community. There will be zero tolerance for looting and reckless driving. Please help us keep the city of Malibu, unincorporated Malibu, and our Topanga community safe as we rebuild together.’

The Malibu Lost Hills Station urges all residents and visitors to comply with traffic regulations, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. Community cooperation is essential as recovery and rebuilding efforts continue in the affected areas. The department encourages the public to stay updated through the Malibu/Lost Hills Station social media accounts on X, Nixle, and Facebook. Please refer to the Caltrans website https://dot.ca.gov/ for the latest on road conditions and closures.”

L.A. County Public Works crews will continue to monitor local streets to support the safety and accessibility of roadways throughout the region.

For the latest updates on county road closures and reopenings visit pw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures or follow LA County Public Works on social media @LACoPublicWorks.

