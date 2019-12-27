[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
County Health Extends Cold Weather Alert for AV, Mountains
| Friday, Dec 27, 2019
county health cold weather alert

The Los Angeles County Health Officer on Friday extended a cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and local mountains through Wednesday, January 1, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for below-freezing temperatures.

Wind chill temperatures in those areas are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit until Wednesday.

A cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley ended Friday. Low temperatures are expected to range in the mid-to-upper 30s through the weekend in the SCV, according to the weather service.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities,” Davis said. “We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold
* Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.
* Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.
* Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.
* If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

Take shelter during peak cold times
* If you don’t have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.
* The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online at https://www.lahsa.org or by calling 2-1-1.

wind chill - winter shelters - bridge to home shelter for homeless in santa clarita

Santa Clarita Valley Shelter
The nonprofit Bridge to Home operates a year-round shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley and provides services to homeless individuals and families. The shelter is located at 23031 Drayton Street, Saugus 91350, and opens at 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 661-254-4663 or visit www.btohome.org.

Symptoms of cold weather exposure
People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long you are exposed to cold temperatures and wind chill. Early symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite. Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes.

Gently warm the person and seek immediate medical care if you believe someone is showing signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when heating your home
* Only use approved heaters, such as electric or natural gas heaters and fireplaces. Never use stoves, barbecues and ovens to heat your room or home, as these appliances can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide that can collect inside your home.
* Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.
* If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide could lead to death within minutes. Those suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning should be taken outside, into fresh air, immediately, and should be taken to an emergency room for immediate medical treatment.

LA County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
