County Holds Annual L.A. County Library Bookmark Contest

The Los Angeles County Library’s Bookmark Contest encourages young readers to celebrate their love of reading and creativity.

Now through Oct. 18, students from kindergarten through high school can submit their unique and imaginative bookmark designs for a chance to win the grand prize and have their bookmark featured in libraries across the county.

Participants will submit designs in the following categories for a chance to be featured at their library and across L.A. County:

Kindergarten – Grade 2

Grades 3 – 5

Grades 6 – 8

Grades 9 – 12

Designs must be original (no copyrighted characters). Artists must reside in L.A. County. Only one entry per person. All entries become the property of LA County Library.

In November, each library will announce a local winner in each grade level. Grand prize winners for each LA County supervisorial district will be selected by the Board of Supervisors in the spring. The grand prize winning designs will be made into bookmarks and distributed across all L.A. County libraries.

Visit your local library to pick up an entry form or download an entry form below.

Options to submit your entry form:

Scan and submit online.

Return to any L.A. County Library location.

Mail your entry to:

LA County Library, Attn. Bookmark Contest

12348 Imperial Hwy, Norwalk, CA 90650

Get your entry form at https://lacountylibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/LACL25_BookmarkContest_EntryForm_Digital-Printable_v1-1.pdf

Visit L.A. County Library in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Castaic Library

27971 Sloan Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

