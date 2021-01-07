County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy. The BizHelp Program will offer support and resources via a series of online webinars starting January 12, 2021.

The BizHelp Program is available to all businesses in the County of Los Angeles and is offered free of charge. The LACDA has teamed up with three local technical assistance providers – Acelera Advisory Group, Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment, and Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation – to host webinars that will cover various topics such as tips for successfully securing financial resources, operating post COVID-19, understanding basics in accounting and bookkeeping, and improving credit for business owners. Registration is required to participate.

“Local small businesses in the County of Los Angeles continue to face obstacles when it comes to securing resources,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District. “By lifting up this sector, we can spur innovation, bring back jobs, preserve community character, encourage development, and ensure generational prosperity. I urge our small business community to take advantage of the LACDA’s new BizHelp Program which will provide technical assistance and offer support in navigating these uncertain times.”

“The County is doing all it can to provide a variety of tools to businesses impacted by recent events. said Emilio Salas, LACDA’s executive director.The BizHelp Program provides professional advice and guidance to prepare business owners to move their business forward and reach their future goals.”

Registration is now open. Webinars begin on Tuesday, Jan.12. Businesses interested in participating or requiring further information can visit bizhelp.lacda.org.